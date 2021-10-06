'Mnakwethu': MaShelembe Makes Waves Following Her Beautiful Babyshower

MaShelembe is making waves on social media following her beautiful babyshower organised by KZN ladies recently

The women from all over Mzansi contributed and organised the event for her after she appeared on Musa Mseleku's show, Mnakwethu

Ladies felt that MaShelembe deserved better after her hubby's side chick MaSithole disrespected MaShelembe on the show when her hubby introduced her

MaShelembe is making waves on social media following her stunning babyshower. The ceremony was organised by KwaZulu-Natal women after the heavily pregnant lady appeared on Mnakwethu a while back.

Women organised MaShelembe's babyshower after she appeared on Musa Mseleku's show 'Mnakwethu'. Image: Makhosi Shelembe/Facebook, @musamseleku

Source: Instagram

During Mnakwethu, Makhosi Shelembe's hubby, Langa, came with a side chick and told her he wanted to take a second wife. Many viewers of Mnakwethu, a show hosted by polygamist Musa Mseleku, felt her pain because the side was disrespectful towards her. They blamed Langa for not protecting his wife during the sad episode.

The ladies contributed towards MaShelembe's babyshower to comfort her because they felt she's going through the most in her relationship. Stunning pics of the event are doing the rounds on social media following the babyshower. Briefly News compiled some of the reaction to the pics trending on Twitter. Check them out below:

@Malwande_udumo said:

"I’m so happy she left him. You deserve love. You deserve to be appreciated. You Deserve peace. You deserve Happiness. Makukhanye Kwande kuwe MaShelembe."

@MrHandsome_ZA wrote:

"MaShelembe is beautiful. This was at her baby shower, she's one of the strongest women I've ever seen, she is Fearless I stan her."

@ntokozo_pukky commented:

"Thank you. This is beautiful."

@cinnamon_tannie said:

"Imagine being married to a man who disrespects you and allows his sidechick to disrespect you whilst being pregnant."

@Amza_5 added:

"MaSithole aka Instika saying she's the pillar & there's nothing MaShelembe & Langa can do without her consent. She's disrespectful & annoying."

