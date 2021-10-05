LOL: Lasizwe Says He Would Have Had Kids With a Woman Already if He Was Straight

Lasizwe has jokingly shared that he wants to have kids with a woman of colour so they could have mixed-race babies

Lasizwe also told Moonchild Sanelly during her show, The Madness Method , that he wants to experience the type of love that Connie and late Shona Ferguson shared

The openly gay Mzansi YouTuber said he would not rest until he experiences a woman and get married to the love of his life

Lasizwe has opened up about some of his wildest fantasies. The openly gay media personality has shared that he wants to sleep with a woman and get her pregnant.

Lasizwe has shared that he wants to have kids with a woman. Image: @lasizwe

Source: Instagram

The star shared that the woman he wishes to have a kid with would not be South African so that they could have mixed raced bundle of joys. The YouTuber was a guest on Moonchild Sanelly's YouTube show, The Madness Method.

The star also praised Connie and her late hubby, Shona Ferguson, for the kind of love they served Mzansi. He shared that he would love to experience the Fergusons had for each other.

According to ZAlebs, the star reiterated that he would not rest until his fantasies have come true. The publication reports that Lasizwe told Moonchild:

"I will know that I have lived once those top two fantasies of mine are achieved where a till death do us part marriage happens and I have my own kid and have experienced a woman."

He also took to Instagram and shared that he would have had three kids by now if he was straight.

Check out some of the reactions to his post below:

sheis_bridget said:

"Wait until you meet me. Trust me you'll be straight asap."

millicentmmathabo3 commented:

"With me as one of your kid’s mom."

nkutha.linda wrote:

"3 kids wow, you look cute."

mbikon commented:

"You can still be my ben 10 cos wow you're hoooot."

_nessa122 added:

"Lasizwe is talking a lot about sexuality and being straight these days .......maybe he's considering being straight."

Lasizwe tries to kiss Ntando Duma

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lasizwe and Ntando have proven to be good friends who share a relationship filled with banter. The friendship duo both posted a video of Lasizwe pranking Ntando as he leans in to kiss her.

A shocked Ntando could not help but burst out in tummy aching laughter at the star who is openly gay.

Ntando and Lasizwe had Mzansi in tears when they both shared the video on their respective Instagram pages with differing captions. Ntando's caption read:

"@lasizwe annoys me guys! I thought you were gay!! WTF."

Whereas Lasizwe's humourous caption said:

"When she finds out that you’re only gay on Sundays."

Source: Briefly.co.za