Lasizwe and Vusi Nova's Pic Sparks Dating Rumours: "You Look Good Together"

Lasizwe and Vusi Nova's pic excited their fans who assumed that the two popular Mzansi celebs are dating

The cute snap was posted on social media by Vusi Nova and his fans were quick to compliment him and his allegedly new boo

Some of their fans asked Vusi if they were indeed an item but the award-winning singer did not reply to the curious fans

Vusi Nova took to social media recently to post a cute snap of himself and Lasizwe. The singer's post sparked dating rumours on his timeline.

Lasizwe and Vusi Nova's hot snap sparked dating rumours on social media. Image: @vusinova1, @lasizwe

Many of their fans assumed that they are an item while others said that they look good together. The reality TV star is openly gay and many suspect that he and Vusi have a thing going on.

Other followers ook to Vusi's comment on Instagram to ask whether he and the YouTube star are dating, according to ZAlebs.

The musician did not reply to the questions. Check out some of the reactions to the snap below:

duduzile.mbazo said:

"I am sure Lasizwe is over the moon cause uyakuthanda shame ubhutiza, Love you both, You give my soul different vibes."

kim_kimmy_m wrote:

"You look good together."

fletcher.josephine asked:

"Couple?"

Lasizwe wants to have kids with a woman

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lasizwe has opened up about some of his wildest fantasies. The openly gay media personality has shared that he wants to sleep with a woman and get her pregnant.

The star shared that the woman he wishes to have a kid with would not be South African so that they could have mixed raced bundle of joys. The YouTuber was a guest on Moonchild Sanelly's YouTube show, The Madness Method.

He also took to Instagram and shared that he would have had three kids by now if he was straight. Lasizwe wrote:

"If I was straight... actually thank God, I would have had 3 kids already."

Reacting to his post, a peep _nessa122 commented:

"Lasizwe is talking a lot about sexuality and being straight these days .......maybe he's considering being straight."

Source: Briefly.co.za