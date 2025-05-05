Limpopo director Murena Emmanuel Netshitangani walked away with an award at the world's prestigious film event

His film, Lubunyu, beat top contenders such as Nigeria's My Father's Shadow and other African films

Netshitangani reflected on his humble beginnings and called the win a historic moment for Venda culture

Limpopo filmmaker Murena Emmanuel Netshitangani won the Best African Film Award at Cannes. Image: dir_murena

Source: Instagram

Halala! Limpopo filmmaker Murena Emmanuel Netshitangani has joined the growing list of South Africans putting the country on the world map.

Limpopo filmmaker wins at Cannes Film Festival in France

The filmmaker walked away with the Best African Film Award at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival in France for his film Lubunyu, which translates as “the undressed intruder”.

Netshitangani didn’t just walk away with the prize; Lubunyu was selected for screening at the World Film Festival in Cannes. The film beat Nigerian film My Father's Shadow and other critically acclaimed African movies.

Netshitangani shot Lubunyu in Limpopo’s Ha-Khakhu Makuleni. The film combines real life events with elements of fiction. The film focuses on change and tradition and explores the themes of deception, identity and justice.

The film had a sterling cast which comprised of Azwidohwi Tshirangwana, Elsie Rasalanavho, Murendeni Ramunenyiwa, Nokukhanya Luthuli, Tshamano Sebe, Macdonald Ndou and Hangwani Ramakuwela.

Murena Emmanuel Netshitangani celebrates Cannes win

Murena Emmanuel Netshitangani took to his Facebook account on Sunday, 27 April, to celebrate the win.

He reflected on his humble beginnings and how his win at the Cannes Film Festival would change the trajectory of his career as a filmmaker.

“What once was a patient waiting game has blossomed into a triumph — we bask in the glory of history: the second professional Venda film ever made. Who could have foreseen that it would all lead to this singular moment in time?” Netshitangani wrote.

An elated Murena Emmanuel Netshitangani expressed gratitude to the cast and crew, as well as the World Film Festival in Cannes.

“Today, crowned with the title of Best African Film at the Cannes World Film Festival, we celebrate a monumental achievement —a boy from Venda, armed with nothing but a dream and a relentless spirit, has carried the heart of Venda culture onto the grand stage of the world,” he added.

Murena Emmanuel Netshitangani won an award at the 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival in France. Image: Murena Emmanuel Netshitangani

Source: Facebook

Source: Briefly News