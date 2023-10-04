Thuso Mbedu dazzled at the Louis Vuitton fashion in a killer outfit and gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek

The actress mingled with the crème de la crème of US entertainers including Euphoria actress Zendaya

Mzansi swelled with pride as the witnessed Thuso living out her dreams and succeeding internationally

South African actress Thuso Mbedu was spotted rubbing shoulders with Hollywood's elite at the 2024 Louis Vuitton Women’s Spring-Summer fashion show.

Thuso Mbedu shines in Paris

The actress shared several snaps on her Instagram account with the likes of Zendaya, Regina King, and Ava DuVernay, leaving fans awestruck. She praised the French fashion house for pulling off an amazing event.

"Thank you @louisvuitton and @nicolasghesquiere for a great time with the fam! From start to finish - the energy is insane, always buzzing with laughter, love and creativity."

Louis Vuitton's fashion show

The luxury brand described the show as a fusion of timeless elegance and modern femininity, infused with Maison’s travel heritage.

The Woman King star's meteoric rise in the entertainment industry continues to amaze Mzansi.

See the Instagram post below:

SA proud of Thuso Mbedu

Back home, fans beamed with pride as they witnessed their local girl soaring high among the A-listers.

They said the Pietermaritzburg-born star was living proof that dreams really do come true.

Check out some of the comments below:

@_fundisani asked:

"Do you know how iconic this is?"

@sphume_lately mentioned:

"Thuso vele is like gone gone.❤️"

@nkuleh_madlala wrote:

"You are the gal you think you are shame."

@zandilemlotshw stated:

"Hanging out with my favourite black female producer Ava. So iconic, goals x 10"

@n_tombi said:

"Lord! I copy and paste Thuso's prayer points. AMEN!"

@luminous_lucidity commented:

"A whole super star missy."

@katlehodr added:

"Well done Sisi, this is everything."

@pre_ndwalane posted:

"You’re the epitome of dreams coming true. "

