DJ Tira took to the socials to show off that he would arrive at the Durban July without a car but something even better

The CEO of Afrotainment flexed that he has air crafts at his disposal just in time for the horse racing event

Fans were amazed after seeing that DJ Tira paraded the helicopters with Afrotainment printed ready for him to board

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Sikilidi hitmaker DJ Tira made sure he would have an epic Durban July entrance. The iconic musician did not want to roll up in another luxury car.

DJ Tira set to arrive at Durban July by helicopter, Afrotainment's CEO shows he had two air crafts. Image: @djtira

Source: Instagram

DJ Tira upped the game, showing he plans to arrive by air. People were fascinated by the video as they saw the Afrotainment boss hyped about his entrance.

DJ Tira shows 2 helicopters for Durban July in Instagram video

Musician DJ Tira has been sharing his excitement for Durban July, and now the time is here. In a video, the DJ posted a clip of himself just before taking off on a helicopter. Tira filmed two helicopters, one had attendees ready to take off while the other waited for him. Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

DJ Tira impresses supporters with helicopter ride

People love to see Durban July content from celebrities. Online users thought taking a helicopter was a good idea. Some peeps said it was a genius way to evade traffic.

DJ Lamiez Hholworthy asked:

"Kkgopela lift?[Can I have lift]"

whitneymatlhare said:

"Now this is the best way to arrive because of the traffic."

snogi__tyson joked:

"Grootman."

deron_mataz added:

"Be safe."

maps_moatshe exclaimed:

"Wow."

dj_papi_chulo_sa wrote:

"I wish I was around."

"Treat Durban July like iVosho": Anele Mdoda tips Mzansi ahead the racing event

Briefly News previously reported that all roads lead to eThekwini for the annual Durban July horse racing event, and someone doesn't want to see stressful chronicles on her timeline.

Anele Mdoda has taken to Twitter to give the attendees of the city's entertainment hotspot some advice in a post below.

She asked her followers to have a concrete plan before going to Durban in an iVosho analogy

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News