The Durban July is topping trending lists on social media, and Somizi Mhlongo added to the excitement

The media personality has supporters' attention as he teased followers with a post at the event

Somiziz's latest Instagram picture caused a buzz as the comments section was filled with excited netizens

The Durban July brings out all of Mzansi's stars. One of the most popular is Somizi Mhlongo, who always pulls out all the stops.

Somizi Mhlongo is ready for Durban July, and he gassed fans up with a recent post. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

The star of Living the Dream with Somizi has all his fans' eyes on him. Peeps let Somizi Mhlongo know they were looking forward to his look after his latest picture.

Somizi Mhlongo teases Durban July prep on day of event

An Instagram post by Soimizi Mhlongo had fans ready to see his Durban July look. Somizi posted a photo of himself in a blonde wig but still in a dressing gown. He captioned the sneak peek, "on your marks.." to show he is ready to be dressed to the nine for the horse racing event. See the post below:

Durban July has Somizi Mhlongo excited to see final look

Mzansi peeps love to keep up with their faves. People commented on the post to express their support. Many said they couldn't wait to see his outfit since he has a reputation to uphold as one of the best to attend the Durban July.

ivygalaletsangseelo wote:

"Ba tsene Somgaga cant wait to see your outfit."

_kenosi_ joked:

"Sime ngawe [We stand with you.]"

thee.tashy commented:

"Get set."

bryantsmoore added:

"Kill it babe."

zukxani remarked:

"SiReady ke."

iam_dzivhu_m applauded:

"Somizi is the girl she think she is shem."

Source: Briefly News