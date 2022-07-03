The Durban July lived up to Mzansi's expectations with all the high-end fashion from local celebrities, the parties and of course, the drama

South African Twitter fashion police was on the look put for the hits and misses from the stars and its safe to say the celebs came through

Stars such as the beautiful Thuli Phongolo, Big Brother Mzansi winner Mpho Wa Badimo and Nandi Madida understood the assignment

South African celebrities stepped out dressed to kill at the 126th running of the Hollywoodbets Durban July. The event charted Twitter trending lists the whole weekend as fans shared thoughts on celebrities' fashion.

Local celebrities rocked up at the Durban July dressed to kill. Image: @thuliphongolo, nandi_madida and mpho_wa_badimo

Source: Instagram

Themed "Bring the Honey" the event made its annual return to the events calendar after a two-year hiatus, thanks to the raging Covid-19 pandemic. Our stars reminded Mzansi why they are regarded as fashion gods as they flocked to Durban dressed to the nines.

Briefly News takes a look at some of the most talked bout looks from the glamorous event.

Thuli Phongolo

Famous actress and DJ Thuli Phongolo left Mzansi gasping for air with her sultry yet elegant look. The stunner looked like a million bucks in a dress that featured a lengthy train and showed off her toned legs at the same time. The star even charted Twitter trends, thanks to her incredible dress.

Brown Mbombo

Media personality Brown Mbombo understood the assignment. The celebrity showed off her incredible hourglass figure in a figure-hugging dress that showed off not too much skin. She completed the look with matching gloves and strappy sandals.

Nandi Madida

Singer and television presenter Nandi Madida brought the honey and the bee - on her head. The stunner rocked up at the event in a long gown that made her outstanding. She also had a matching haircut that had a bee and of course, a crown to prove that she is a queen.

Mpho Wa Badimo

Big Brother Mzansi winner Mpho Wa Badimo pulled up in a yellow number that wowed Mzansi. The reality television star showed off her perfect figure in the gown.

Somizi Mhlongo

Somizi is the uncontested king of the Durban July looks and that's a fact. the larger-than-life media personality outdid himself with a suit and white boots. He brought the dramatic feel with a headgear that looked like bees on his head.

Boity Thulo

Boity Thulo is a queen that owns her throne with pride. The Bakae rapper made a leggy display with a lengthy number that showed off her curves. She even gave her Instagram fans a close-up of her look with a post that read:

"Face card what?"

