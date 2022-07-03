The much-awaited 126th running of the Hollywoodbets Durban July lived up to Mzansi's expectations

Not only did the event bring out the best fashion from celebrities but it also gave fans the drama they always longed for

Lasizwe and Somizi's ex-husband Mohale Motaung stole the show when they seemingly confirmed that they are a couple

Mohale Motaung and Lasizwe got the rumour mill spinning when they seemingly confirmed that they were dating. The couple sparked relationship rumours when Mohale celebrated Lasizwe recently.

Lasizwe got peeps talking with his post which suggested he is now dating Mohale Motaung. Image: @lasizwe and @mohale_77

Source: Instagram

Peeps started questioning the nature of the reality television stars' relationship when Mohale celebrated Lasizwe being on the Forbes 30 under 30 with a flirty post. The Black Door star wrote:

"Congratulations baby boo."

The stars may have kept their romance under wraps for a while but it seems they made it Instagram official at the Durban July. Lasizwe had Mzansi at a standstill when he seemingly confirmed that he and Mohale are an item.

The YouTuber headed to his Instagram and posted a picture alongside Somizi Mhlongo's estranged husband and wrote:

"Always and forever, my love."

Peeps quickly jumped into the comments section with mixed reactions. Some were happy by the couple but many were concerned about Somizi's rection.

@amanda_gubhela said:

"You know where the danger is?"

@thabang_happiness_joy commented:

"Somizi come this side."

@sinethemba_ntombana_juda added:

"Lasizwe plays too much i can't trust him, they look good though."

@am_mapulankoana wrote:

"Mohale's suit looks like the one he was wearing on his wedding day."

@khemisian_sa noted:

"Uhmmmm sooo Uhmmmm ... This is nice. . Really nice to see."

Ayanda Thabethe's baby daddy allegedly confirmed after viral video emerges of Dubai birthday getaway

In other entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Ayanda Thabethe is keeping the identity of her baby daddy top secret. The popular media personality and model welcomed her first baby - a boy - in April but has kept information about his father to herself.

Social media users have been itching to know who Ayanda's lover is, and many brought forward different suggestions. Controversial blogger Musa Khawula caused a stir when he claimed that Thabethe was dating a married man named Peter Matsimbe.

Ayanda Thabethe vehemently denied the allegations. She even released a statement stating that she was not dating a married man and threatened to take legal action against Khawula.

Source: Briefly News