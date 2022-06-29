Larger-than-life media personality Somizi Mhlongo posted an adorable video of himself teaching a group of kids to dance

The choreographer and the children were busting moves to late singer Brenda Fassie's classic kiddies song titled Ag Shame Lovey (Mi do do)

The Idols SA judge and reality TV star judge is preparing for the launch of his children's clothing line, Sompire Kids and Mzansi is here for it

Somizi Mhlongo has taken to his timeline to shared a heartwarming video of himself teaching kids how to dance. The choreographer and the adorable children were getting down to late Brenda Fassie's classic, Ag Shame Lovey (Mi do do).

The larger-than-life media personality is preparing to launch his kiddies' clothing line named Sompire Kids. The kids in the clip he shared were having fun with their idol.

Taking to Instagram, SomG shared that he encouraged the cute boys and girls to keep dancing even when they make mistakes on stage. He captioned the clip:

"And then there are these special ones....the nunus and nanas.....and you know what I said to them during rehearsals....I said if you make a mistake, carry on as long as you promise me that you gonna have fun on stage, no matter what coz nobody's perfect."

Peeps took to the Idols SA judge's timeline to applaud him for getting the kids involved in the entertainment space.

roxy.kali commented:

"Brenda Fassie is smiling right now. Iconic."

dudutsobane wrote:

"The most sweetest thing I've seen today. Ncooooh."

deliwemofokane commented:

"You rock my darling, Somizi."

nomfanelo said:

"You're a sweetheart, soul."

gladysmalefo wrote:

"Oh maBrrr... So beautiful classic."

n.ndlo.thanz added:

"You're a complete all-rounded blessing to Mzansi. Now scribbling your lovely mark in the children's hearts. Keep writing your beautiful life story. It will be read 100 of years to come! Lovely."

Somizi to launch kiddies' clothing line

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Somizi took to social media to make a major announcement. The media personality will launch his kiddies clothing line soon.

He shared that everything is going according to plan. Somgaga told millions of his followers that his goal is for every parent to afford Sompire Kids gear.Taking to Instagram, the Idols SA judge posted a clip of himself writing his affirmations on a vision board. The star hilarious failed to write the word perseverance. He captioned his post:

"The pieces are coming together nicely. I can't wait for you to see what we are cooking. Every kid deserves a Sompire Kids gear in their wardrobe and every parent should afford it, that's my goal. Few months to go before the launch."

