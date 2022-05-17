Larger-than-life media personality Somizi Mhlongo has announced that he'll lauch his own kiddies clothing line soon and his fans are here for it

The Idols SA judge shared that his goal is to make the Sompire Kids range affordable so that every parent is able to buy the clothes for their bundles of joy

Somizi's followers praised him for being a hard worker while others laughed out loud at him for failing to write the word perseverance in the clip he shared

Somizi has taken to social media to make a major announcement. The media personality will launch his kiddies clothing line in a few months' time.

Somizi announced that he'll launch his own kiddies clothing line soon. Image: @somizi

Source: Instagram

He shared that everything is going according to plan. Somgaga told millions of his followers that his goal is for every parent to afford Sompire Kids gear.

Taking to Instagram, the Idols SA judge posted a clip of himself writing his affirmations on a vision board. The star hilarious failed to write the perseverance. He captioned his post:

"The pieces are coming together nicely. I can't wait for you to see what we are cooking. Every kid deserves a Sompire Kids gear in their wardrobe and every parent should afford it, that's my goal. Few months to go before the launch."

Peeps took to his comment section to applaud him for working hard while others laughed out loud at the way he wrote perseverance.

buyi_sishangexaba wrote:

"No devil or any force shall stop this. Our kids shall wear @SompireKids by hook or crook. Halala halala. I knew about this 3 years ago… bangalinge beze namastories."

pheladi.sharlotte said:

"Yeees. Peseviyerence is the key."

ms_npm commented:

" 'Every parent should afford it… that’s my goal', that for me is enough. Thank you for accommodating all."

nomfundo.banda wrote:

"Can’t wait, it’s Peseviyerence for me."

sbusile__highness added:

"For the love I have for you, you can get away with those spelling errors. If working hard pays off was a person bekutoba nguwe."

Somizi throws lux pyjama party ahead of #LTDWSomizi premiere

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the larger-than-life media personality hosted some of his close friends and family ahead of the premiere of the new season of his show, Living the Dream With Somizi.

The Idols SA judge threw a lux pyjama party and invited all his celeb friends so they could watch the first episode of the show together at midnight on 4 May.

Somizi took to his verified Instagram and Twitter accounts to share some behind-the-scenes snaps and videos of the cool party. Stars such as Metro FM's Lerato Kganyago, singer Vusi Nova and TV presenter and actor Moshe Ndiki were part of the star-studded guest list.

