South Africans spammed Amapiano vocalist Babalwa M's TikTok comments section with hilarious messages

This follows the rumours about her and Kelvin Momo's break up after a picture of him with another woman went viral

X (Twitter) users had a field day with them and laughed at how brutally honest some people can be

People are still having a field day with the Kelvin Momo and Babalwa M breakup rumours. Some have been flooding their social media accounts to deliver some spicy commentary, while others came with lethal jokes.

Peeps troll Babalwa M on TikTok

Social media users flocked to Amapiano vocalist Babalwa M's TikTok comments section with hilarious messages about her breakup with Kelvin Momo.

After reports that Kelvin Momo has found a new partner and broke up with Babalwa M, the couple has been trending all over social media.

@KabeloMohlah02 shared screenshots from Babalwa's TikTok comments section.

Some comments include, "Can you give me another shot since that man failed."

Another person said, "Sucule kangaka Babalwa," meaning "You have been singing, and he does you like this."

Mzansi jokes about brutal TikTok users

X (Twitter) users had a field day with them and laughed at how brutally honest some people can be.

@sifisoelia29884 stated:

"People on social media are no shoulders to cry on ey 😂"

@ponokhoadi said:

"I'm available Babalwa, lisile Lela Shangane" 😭😭😭"

@NyikoNkuna080 laughed:

"lisile lela Shangane"😂😂. That app is brutal fruit."

@Melusi_Mokone stated:

"People are wildin’💀💀"

@BafanaSurprise laughed:

"Lol this is them setting you up for failure 😂😂"

@Kkrsa91 asked:

"This SAPS comment took me off🤣🤣 which said, 'Do you want a protection order?"

@Gugule2_MaJobe stated:

"This is why I love that app so much, one cannot get bored."

