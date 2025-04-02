Talented South African actress Brenda Ngxoli claimed that the Cwecwe case encouraged her to expose her baby daddy

Brenda Ngxoli detailed the abuse she suffered at the hands of her baby daddy on her Facebook page

She alleges that after escaping the toxic relationship, she discovered he had drained her bank accounts, leaving her with a massive debt

Brenda Ngxoli opened up about her baby daddy. Image: Brenda Ngxoli

Source: Facebook

Hebanna! Talented actress Brenda Ngxoli’s life probably has more drama than any of the films she has ever starred in. Brenda Ngxoli set the internet abuzz after she exposed her baby daddy.

Brenda Ngxoli exposes her baby daddy

The former The Queen actress topped trending charts on Wednesday, 2 April, after she took to her Facebook page and exposed her baby daddy. The award-winning actress once again spoke about the abuse she suffered at the hands of her ex-boyfriend and father of her 3-year-old daughter, identified as Samphiwa.

In a Facebook post, Brenda Ngxoli said the Cwecwe case had triggered her to speak up and let out the trauma she has kept inside for years. She made a passionate plea that if she were to die, her ex should not be given custody of their daughter.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Brenda Ngxoli claims that Samphiwa has never met their daughter as she has a protection order against him.

“Cwecwe has encouraged me to speak out. This is the father of my child. He was not like this when I met him. If anything happens to me, he must NEVER TAKE MY CHILD, as I have a protection order against him,” she wrote.

She recounted the abuse she suffered at his hands because of his substance abuse.

"By now, I had become aware of his cough mixture and Fanta grape ways, which led to aggression. Yide Ufe Ndizokonwaba. He would lament between the kicks, punches and strangulations. He has not seen nor met her,” she added.

Brenda Ngxoli said a friend helped her escape, only to discover that her bank cards had stopped working because of her baby daddy.

“He cleared out my bank accounts and left me in R200,000 debt. I only found out after I left. I also left him two properties,” she said.

Brenda Ngxoli exposed the father of her daughter. Image: Brenda Ngxoli

Source: Facebook

The actress also shared a video of Samphiwa seemingly drunk and refusing to return her bank cards. In private messages he sent her later, he apologised for the way he treated her.

“I’m very sorry for how deeply I hurt you. No one deserves what I did,” he wrote. “This addiction thing is hard, especially when you’re hiding it.”

In another message, he begged her to talk. In another message, he said he was struggling without her.

“You were the breadwinner. Now you’re gone, and there’s no food in the house. The chickens are starving, and I am starving too,” read one message.

Brenda Ngxoli’s video raises concern

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Brenda Ngxoli's video, where she speaks Afrikaans to promote her YouTube page, sparked concern among social media users.

The actress has been displaying concerning behavior despite securing new gigs. Ngxoli has been in the spotlight since sharing the sad story of how her mother abused her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News