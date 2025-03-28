Brenda Ngxoli's latest video, where she speaks Afrikaans to promote her YouTube page, has sparked mixed reactions, with some praising her acting skills while others question her well-being

The actress, who previously revealed her mother's abuse and received financial help from industry peers like Connie Ferguson, has been displaying concerning behavior despite securing new gigs

Social media users urge her to seek professional help or PR management, while some blame economic struggles for the plight of artists like her

South African actress Brenda Ngxoli is trending for all the wrong reasons again. The star who left fans rolling on the floor with her saucy picture shared another concerning video on the timeline.

Fans responded to actress Brenda Ngxoli's latest video. Image: @brendangxoli

Source: Instagram

Brenda Ngxoli's video goes viral

Brenda Ngxoli has been in the spotlight since sharing the sad story of how her mother abused her. The star received donations from well-wishers and colleagues. Connie Ferguson was among the many who assisted Brenda financially.

The former The Queen star later secured acting and hosting gigs after calls for those in power to assist her. Although she seems to be getting back onto her feet, Brenda has displayed questionable behaviour that has left her fans and followers with more questions than answers.

Brenda recently made headlines when she left little to the imagination in a sultry photoshoot. Fans said she should start dressing up decently. As if that was not enough, Brenda shared another video urging fans to follow her YouTube page.

In the video, the star showed off her linguistic abilities and acting skills as she spoke in Afrikaans. Watch the video below:

Fans react to Brenda Ngxoli's video

Social media users had a lot to say about the star's latest video. Many said she should seek help, while others noted that she should get a PR team to manage her brand, including social media pages.

However, some fans loved her video and applauded her for her incredible acting skills.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"Eish, I hope our sister gets a Gig soon marn, this is a becoming sad to watch."

@Ndaba_2025 wrote:

"Artists are suffering under Ramaphosa economy, this can’t go unnoticed.!!!"

@NdivhuwoBarnes commented:

"Is everything still okay with her."

@DavidMogashoa added:

"@GaytonMcK Minister. The industry people are crying for help. This can’t be normal. @FloMasebewent to Parliament to fight for them. Maybe you must hear her again. Please give her an ear. You might save lives."

@Kingbongz7 wrote:

"If we knew ukuthi ama donations adakwana kanje , ngabe sazigcina izimadlana zethu Muntuwenkosi..."

@AndiBeautfrut added:

"You're soo talented Ms Ngxoli. I don't think there's anything you can't pull🥹❤️"

@ZiyawamoSA wrote

"She nailed it 😂😂😂😂 she just needed to say ‘Salute’ at the end 😂😂😂"

Brenda Ngxoli’s latest video has sparked a debate among fans. Image: @brendangxoli

Source: Instagram

