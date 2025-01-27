Mandisi Tshingana raised R50,000 in hours to support actress Brenda Ngxoli, who revealed struggles with abuse and financial hardship

Brenda, known for her role in The Queen , moved fans with her emotional story after a period of absence from the spotlight

Social media reactions were mixed, with some praising the initiative while others questioned why celebrities often receive donations

Popular influencer Mandisi Tshingana has gone viral on social media for raising R50 000 in a few hours to assist financially strained actress Brenda Ngxoli.

Mandisi Tshingana raised R50k for actress Breand Ngxoli. Image: @brendangxoli and @mandisi.tshingana

Source: Instagram

Influencer raises money for Brenda Ngxoli

Talented South African actress Brenda Ngxoli's fans came through for her in her time of need. The star left Mznai in tears when she opened up about the physical and emotional abuse she has endured from her mother after hitting rock bottom.

The former The Queen actress who went MIA after her shocking allegations against David James returned with an emotional story. According to MDN News, TikTok influencer Mandisi Tshingana started the initiative to help Brenda and her daughter get back on their feet and fans did not disappoint. Read the post below:

Fans react to Brenda Ngxoli's money

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the news. Some felt others deserved better, while others were eager to chip in and assist in any way they could.

@I_am_Bucie said:

"Mandisi did an amazing job, God bless him."

@KT65299966 wrote:

"I like her acting, why does she need donations tho, what happened? Someone pls explain so we can donate too."

@SibonokuhleDu10 added:

"Not to sound insensitive but these celebrities are so lucky, some are people who are reaaaaally in need😪😪she had a chance to save up, ran on tv for such a long time and now she is getting donation."

@VinjwaZandile wrote:

"I’m cutting onions 😭 God bless his heart ❤️"

Brenda Ngxoli received R50k donated by Mandisi Tshingana

Source: Getty Images

