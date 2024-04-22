Former The Queen actress Brenda Ngoxli made a racism claim against fellow actor David James

The star wrote a tweet mentioning that David James called her a Kaffir Meit when they were shooting a film

Many netizens dragged the actor and suggested that he shouldn't be given any gigs

Brenda Ngxoli accused actor David James of being racist towards her. Image: @brendangxoli, @mubi

Actress, TV personality, and former The Queen star Brenda Ngxoli recently made serious allegations against fellow actor David James on social media.

Brenda Ngxoli claims David James called her a Kaffir Meit

Social media has been turned upside down after Brenda Ngxoli made shocking claims on her social media pages earlier. This was after the star let go of her spiritual calling and converted to Christianity.

The Number Number actress accused fellow actor David James of being racist towards her and further mentioned that he called her a Kaffir Meit on set when they were shooting the film Sew the Winter to My Skin.

The star made the shocking claims on her Instagram and Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"ey Jou Kaffir Meit " he said to me on the Set of Sew the Winter to My Skin. If anything happens to me and my Child .....David James is his Name. I can today Talk about these events Because I Never signed the Contract nor the Non Disclosure Addendum that Followed.

"No Production Lawyers were Able to Force me .Even the withholding of my Remuneration did not make me Cave .....Payment was made way way way ..... Months on end LATER .. Without me following it up..."

See the posts below:

Mzansi drags David James

Shortly after the actress shared the claims online, many social media users dragged her fellow actor, David James. They demanded that he is not given any gigs for his racist statement. See some of the comments below:

padi_thuso wrote:

"He actually looks like one of those people who can say such....... all for what?? You did good sis."

ngwatomac said:

"So the racism on screen wasn’t just acting!"

zodwina responded:

"He actually means it when he acts in apartheid movies…. Sies his filthy."

emihle_25 shared:

"He really does look and sound racist."

@Jabu_Macdonald tweeted:

"He better not get gigs again after this post."

@Vuyokazi__ commented:

"No wonder he nails the racist roles…it’s who he is."

@MlunghisiT replied:

"The entire film industry should block him."

@UnkelChubbz said:

"Not to judge a book by its cover but he definitely looks like he says this on the regular!"

