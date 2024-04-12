Actress Brenda Ngxoli has announced her decision to let go of her spiritual calling and convert to Christianity

The former The Queen star mentioned that her daughter Sky Ngxoli was the main reason for this massive change

Brenda Ngxoli ruffled many people's feathers with her statement, but she remained unshaken, adding that being a sangoma is not for her

Brenda Ngxoli hit a nerve or two after she shared her decision to stop practising as a sangoma. The star has since converted to Christianity, and she shared her reason.

Brenda Ngxoli has now embraced Christianity and relinquished her duties as a sangoma. Image: @brendangxoli

Brenda Ngxoli is no longer a sangoma

Actress Brenda Ngxoli recently announced on her social media pages that she is no longer a sangoma. Her decision stems from being a first-time mom, and she shared how her daughter, Sky, opened her eyes.

Ngxoli explained that ever since she welcomed her daughter, she let go of her spiritual calling and converted to Christianity. Her post reads:

"I left Sangomahood for motherhood and Christianity. Thank you @Sky_Ngxoli. Your arrival has opened my eyes and heart to what is mine and what should be left for others to enjoy. Sangomahood is just not for me. I don't judge, but the good Lord knows I was never meant to entertain it."

Brenda responds to hateful messages

The former The Queen star ruffled many people's feathers with her statement. Brenda Ngxoli had to clarify that she meant no harm in her statements and said she could choose whichever religion she wanted.

"Freedom in this lifetime. Tomorrow I may choose Islam. With Prophet Muhammad, may peace be upon him."

In another post, Brenda continued:

"Freedom in this lifetime. Peace and tolerance amongst. All ways of life and religions guide us towards the light. Should I wake up an orthodox Jew tomorrow or in a hijaab. It's also ok. Camagu kuni nonke... Amen kulondawo."

Peeps defend Brenda

Not everyone got offended by Brenda's sentiments. One person called out the mean comments and said Brenda has the right to choose whatever religion she wants.

@Fisokuhle_mabuz said:

"Why are people getting worked up based on HER experience and something she specifically said 'is just not for me' she is talking about her, not you."

@XhantilomziSch1 said:

"Congratulations my sister. Only God knows where we belong, if he meant for you to be one of healers through ubungoma trust that you would have stayed but seems he had another plan for you. Welcome to parenthood."

List of SA celebs who are no longer sangomas

In a previous report from Briefly News, a few celebrities were sangomas and then changed to Christianity.

The likes of Boity Thulo, Thabiso Mokhethi, Gogo Skhotheni and actress Palesa Madisakwane are among those stars.

Gogo Skhotheni is the latest celebrity to be a born-again Christian, but she said her gift as a sangoma remains.

