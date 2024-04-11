A young entrepreneur went viral on social media after she showed off her business, and people loved it

A young woman took to Twitter to show off her business, and many were impressed by the lady's hustle.

Woman inspires Mzansi with her hustle

One lady was beaming with pride as she unveiled her business. Palesa Motaung shared photos of her hustle, and South Africans were impressed. The young woman who sells cabbages for a living has inspired many to chase and follow their dreams.

Palesa Motaung revealed in her caption that she is known as cabbage-girl, and the young lady went on to share that in March, they sold 35 worth R617K. She added that the current farm gate price for cabbage was R16.

"Midlands farmers are smart. They take turns to sell to keep the price up," she wrote on her Twitter post.

The post about the woman was well-received and became a viral hit on social media. It gathered over 454K views within one day of its publication.

Take a look at the woman's cabbage business below:

SA claps for the young lady

The woman's post touched many as they flocked to her comments section to send her congratulatory messages.

Peaches said:

"Well done Palesa. Wish I was close enough to buy."

BaShona added:

"Our land is our prosperity."

Spaza Shop Guru wrote:

"A peaceful place."

FLαreSmoκεγ24 wrote:

"Ohh wow, well done Sis thats amazing!! So I'm asking for a friend. Is 3hectures too small to start a mini farm like this???"

Ndamulelo commented:

"Black excellence needs to be showcased more often. Inspirational."

