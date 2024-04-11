One young lady inspired many people on social media with her story of perseverance, and netizens clapped for the hun

The woman revealed that she could not get a job with her psychology degree, so she opted for another option

South Africans were encouraged by her story as they flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages

Getting a job is not always easy, and the process can be draining, which sometimes causes many to lose hope. But this young lady persevered, and because of her story, she has become a beacon of hope for many people in Mzansi.

A young lady touched many people on social media with her story, which she shared in a TikTok video. Image: @slindokuhlemamtim

Source: TikTok

Woman couldn't get a job with a psychology degree opts for another option

This woman taught many people a valuable lesson, and online users were thankful. @slindokuhlemamtim shared a clip on TikTok where she revealed that she was starting her first year of a diploma in nursing because she could not get any job with her psychology degree.

The young lady's testimony touched people online and left many inspired. The video received many views and thousands of likes and comments on TikTok.

Watch the inspiring video.

SA appreciate the lady for sharing her story

Netizens were encouraged by the woman clip as they rushed to her comment section to thank her for being open to sharing her story. Others simply sent her heartfelt messages.

Mixo N'wa Mbhazima shared:

"I am doing my second year of Diploma in Nursing because life didn't end when I couldn't get a job with my b tech in quantity Surveying muhle Jeso."

Makazi ka Yiva gushed over the woman, saying:

"Yoh, you going to be such a powerful nurse. Skills for the physical and the emotional with the other degree you already hold. Big ups, girl. No year z ever wasted in seeking freedom through education."

Mawabafan3 wished the stunner well, adding:

"All the best mtimande, sinawe, you can't give up."

I am_Obby Trice was touched by the lady video:

"This is a painful story hey."

Moratuwa commented:

"So proud of you!! All the best."

Source: Briefly News