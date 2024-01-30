One woman shared an inspiring journey of her ending up doing a fifth year in medicine

The lady got a diploma in 2017, but she never gave up, overcoming many challenges and going back to school

The online community reacted to the story, with many applauding her for the courageous decision

A woman celebrated her fifth year in medical school despite obtaining a diploma. Images: @rachel0305

One woman shared her journey of how she ended up doing her fifth year of medical school after obtaining a diploma in matric.

@rachel0305 took to her TikTok account to share a video, saying that getting a diploma in 2017 didn't mean the end of life for her.

Rachel said she got a diploma because she wasn't focused and was playing around a lot. The result disappointed her, and in 2018, she planned to rewrite it. However, things took an unexpected turn. She lost her dad and was not able to write.

In 2019, the young woman was planning to continue with the rewrite, but the school principal she went to inquire about rewriting advised her to return to school full-time. The plan made sense because waiting for the rewrite would also mean she would have to hire tutors to teach her during the year.

She returned to school full-time, obtained stunning results, and was enrolled in medical school in 2020.

Woman celebrates fifth-year medical school after getting a diploma

TokTokkers felt motivated

The video garnered over 2,000 likes, with many online users inspired by her story.

@user4125959270731 said:

"God really came through in your life ❤️"

@ngwana Jeso❤️ happy for the woman:

"I am so glad things worked out for you, this gives me so much hope❤️"

@Zawadi admired:

"Such a beautiful story wow."

@Shaniqua beamed with pride:

"So proud of you Aunty Rach"

@Bunny ✨ felt inspired:

"My inspiration. You’re so blessed, friend May God continue to carry you and bless you more "

