A young woman shared how she failed her matric, re-wrote, and went on to become the CEO of her own company

She was depressed after failing Grade 12 and even lost some weight but pushed through

The online community reacted to her story, with many feeling encouraged and motivated

A woman shared her journey of becoming a company founder after rewriting matric. Images: @nikilitha_za

A young woman shared an inspiring story of how she failed matric but never gave up.

In the video she shared on TikTok, @nikilitha_za said she failed Grade 12 in 2020, a sad feeling in her life. But she never gave up and applied for a rewrite in June.

She waited for six months for the result. In the waiting, something good happened, she bagged a job as a music sync agent, a person who puts music into movies and advertisements, and closed her first big deal on NeUniversityood and Water.

This was the beginning of great things for her. She passed matric and went to University. Nikilitha also started her agency, koptonmusic and recently closed her first big deal as a CEO with Shaka Ilembe.

Learners should not be embarrassed to re-write

One could say that her failing matric was not so bad after all. But the young woman says her failure was something that could have been prevented. During her matric year, she was focusing on her music career and entered a competition that shifted her focus even further. Nikilitha encouraged learners not to throw the towel in a similar situation.

"I know you may be feeling hopeless right now but it really isn’t the end. I know my story seems unique but if it can happen to me, it can happen to you.

"So many other people have gone on to do amazing things after their biggest failures so don’t be embarrassed to re-write!❤️"

Young woman rises from matric failure to CEO

Watch the uplifting TikTok clip below:

TikTokkers motiveated

The video has over 3,000 likes, with many online users feeling encouraged by the young woman's story.

@n1hhpe said:

"You are a true inspiration, I hope you know ❤️"

@Mpho Wamono commented:

"You really inspired me not to give up because of my results ❤❤❤❤"

@a woman of standdderrddddd shared:

"This is so beautiful!"

