A Mzansi woman posted a heartbreaking video on TikTok about her unemployment struggles

A distressed Charity Mkhize disclosed that she had graduated four times but still had no job

Her post went viral on TikTok, with many netizens responding with encouraging words

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

An educated woman expressed being distressed as she struggled to find a job. Image: @charitymjmkhize

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi woman, Charity Mkhize, shared a post about being impressively educated but struggling to secure employment.

4x graduate shares pain of being jobless

Navigating the job market in SA can be incredibly challenging and disheartening when applications seem to be met with constant rejection.

Her TikTok video shows her looking beautiful, with her hair and makeup done in a car. She expressed that she had four qualifications but was not employed.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"If you could sit with me, you would realise that I'm not okay emotionally, physically and mentally. God I trust you," Charity shared in her post.

SA encourages unemployed woman

The woman's pain and frustrations resonated with many SA viewers who shared similar sentiments.

Others responded with heartfelt and encouraging words for Charity, saying she would find a work opportunity soon.

cmsmt replied:

"Mina my big problem is failing interviews Yoh ."

Motlale☔

"It's only a matter of time. . Well done on your academics.

Zandile Zanemvula Ng

"Kuzohlangana sisi (Things will come together sisi)."

Sweet water responded:

"Uzowuthola oe (You'll get it sis)."

Mokone wagaTsapo wrote:

"I fully relate Sesi. But my problem is spiritual so, I'm fixing myself that way now. You're not alone."

user1533794938866 commented:

"Ngithanda ngoba ithemba lakho likuye (I love that you have out your faith in Him)."

Banele Precious Maseko said:

"Okudalelwe wena kuyofika noma sekufungiwe!♥️ (What is meant for you will find its way to you).

Unemployed woman shares pain of feeling useless

Briefly News previously reported that a Mzansi woman posted an honest and relatable video about the disheartening reality of being unemployed.

Unemployment can be a huge source of stress, with the worry of finances and the feeling of not being productive taking a toll on your well-being.

TikTok user @milzsunflower shared a video in which she opened up about feeling useless as a young, unemployed woman.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News