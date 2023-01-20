Slindile Cele completed her matric back in 2021 and her achievement will never be forgotten

Twitter user @joy_zelda shared a picture of 31-year-old Sli, reminding people of her victory

People love that Sli took control of her future despite her age, a true inspiration

A woman by the name of Slindile Cele is a reminder that age is but a number. At the age of 31 she passed matric with a bachelor's pass. What an amazing achievement!

Twitter user @joy_zelda remembered a 31-year-old female who went back to school to get a matric and succeeded.

Many people believe that their age stops them from achieving their dreams when really it is the thought that age limits them that is hindering them.

Twitter user @joy_zelda shared a picture of 31-year-old Sli in her school uniform, letting the world know what this courageous woman accomplished. Deciding to return to school could not have been easy, but she did it and has come out victorious!

“This is a SLINDILE CELE APPRECIATION TWEET ❤ from Ndwedwe in KZN. A former matric student who completed her Matric with a bachelors pass at age 31. She had failed matric in 2006 but enrolled for Grade 11 in 2020.”

The people of Mzansi congratulate the woman on passing matric

A lot of people took to the comments to commend Sli on doing something not many would have the courage to do. This is definitely motivation and inspiration for many people out there wishing they had completed school.

Take a look at some of the kind comments:

@Bongani_BEM said:

“This is awesome ”

@thebzaaaa said:

“She is an example to the young ones, thanks Silindile.”

@politikibot said:

“I respect her, God bless her thoughts♥️”

@KingAberdeen said:

“Salute to you my lady... Wish you all the best. Nothing is impossible.”

@SHSifisoK said:

“This often happens in KZN, married ladies who go back to class and the ones I know are teachers today! Focused and intentional!”

