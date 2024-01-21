A lovely lady posted photos of her bedroom on a highly interactive and popular group on social media

The beautiful woman showed how her bedroom transformed from being a bare space to a nicely decorated crib that looked homely

Many people loved how her room transformed and left kind remarks and a few décor suggestions she could follow

A pretty young woman posted pictures of her bedroom transformation on social media.

Sharlotte Shazzy Vukela transformed her bedroom. Image: Sharlotte Shazzy Vukela.

Source: Facebook

The gorgeous woman showed how her bedroom went from being plain and bare to lovely and decorated.

Lady shows bedroom transformation

Facebook user, Sharlotte Shazzy Vukela showed the drastic improvement. She also noted that people were free to give improvement suggestions provided that they were kind.

Here is a picture taken after the room was improved:

Reactions to lady’s bedroom décor

Many people loved how the sis improved her space and commended her efforts to create a homely aesthetic in her crib. She made small changes that made a big difference.

Other people kindly offered some tips the woman could follow to improve her space.

Here are some of the top reactions, as compiled by Briefly News:

Precious Precious Syethemba made a simple, yet kind remark:

“Very nice.”

Swazi Ma Ka Nonjabulo made a suggestion about an addition to the room that would work very well:

“Beautiful. Please get a shoe rack at Pep.”

Sboniso Mabo Nkwanyana wrote:

“New paintings and portraits would look lovely.”

17-Year-old moves out of home

In another inspiring story by Briefly News, a young lady posted a picture of the humble place she calls home, with the mattress on the floor a symbol of her independence.

Although the place she stayed in is humble, the 18-year-old explained that she loved the peace that came with her independence. Many netizens encouraged the young woman and praised her for choosing herself and independence at a young age.

Choosing to live alone and be independent often comes with many trials and tribulations. Ultimately, the sis chose herself, her peace of mind, and happiness above all else. Her decision was brave and she showed resilience.

