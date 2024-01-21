One young lady posted about using part of her NSFAS bursary stipend to help build a home for herself

The sis had a neat shack and noted that she was open to people offering improvement advice

Many people noted that she put the funds to good use and offered home improvement tips she could utilise

A young lady has posted images of her shack in a popular online group where many people share interior décor tips and tricks.

Wendy Sbeko posted her shack online. Image: Wendy Sbeko.

In her post, the sis noted that she used part of her NSFAS funds to make herself a home, with her abode neat, presentable, and clean.

Young woman posts shack

Facebook user, Wendy Sbeko, said that she was open to any advice that she would be offered by netizens.

Here is a picture from her post, which garnered over 11 000 Facebook reactions and over 500 comments:

People react to NSFAS shack

People had diverse reactions to the post about the home. Most people inquired about specific aspects of the place.

Here are some of the reactions, compiled by Briefly News:

LeeStroo Skhanda Queen complimented the thrifty woman:

“You did a good job. Keep it up. Same use NSFAS money for useless things. At least you have a mind to do something better.”

Nomhlekhabo Smangele wrote:

“Clever girl. I fully furnished my bedroom with the stipend I was getting from my apprenticeship. Mind you, I was getting R2000 per month. It doesn’t matter how much you’re getting, it’s about how you use it that counts.”

Arlina Moletsane asked:

“How much did you spend on the new materials?”

Godfrey Galeage Shanakane made a helpful suggestion:

“Install a ceiling to reduce heat.”

17-Year-old moves out of home

In another inspiring story by Briefly News, a young lady posted a picture of the humble place she calls home, with the mattress on the floor a symbol of her independence.

Although the place she stayed in is humble, the 18-year-old explained that she loved the peace that came with her independence.

Many netizens encouraged the young woman and praised her for choosing herself and independence at a young age.

