A sweet lady who posted images of her one-roomed space on social media attracted a lot of attention.

Thulile Cele has a talent for home organisation. Image: Thulile Cele.

The woman’s space may have been small, but the way she organised it made it seem so homely and big.

Lady makes 1-room look spacious

Facebook user, Thulile Cele, had everything she needed in her little home. Her bedroom area was behind her lounge, with her beautiful printed sofa receiving compliments.

Here is a photo from her post:

People react to lady’s home

Many people loved her space. Others suggested better ways she could organise her room.

Here are some top reactions:

Eniola Chidnma Nkem wrote:

“Your room setup is nice, and your sofa is lovely.”

Perm Nene asked:

“I like the sofa. Where did you buy it?”

Faith Lerato Kepadisa said:

“Nice but you can't have the kitchen in the bedroom side. You need to organise properly.”

VuyaniMuhluri Isabella Ngwenya wrote:

Beautiful room indeed...

“Just remove the fridge near the window to avoid sunlight. It might damage your fridge.”

Phuti Baloyi

“Very beautiful and spacious. Where do you guys find one-rooms like this?”

Kubu Mahlaku wrote:

“Your curtains are so beautiful, including your sofas and not forgetting your mats. Meanwhile, you have taste when it comes to colours. Wow.”

Precious Mathebula advised:

“Take the fridge and cupboard and put it where there is a wardrobe.”

