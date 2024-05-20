Who is Wissam Al Mana? 7 key facts about the Qatari billionaire

Wissam Al Mana is an international businessman with commercial and charitable interests across Asia, North America, Europe and the Middle East. He is also the managing director of Al Mana Group and one of the wealthiest retail investors in the Middle East. Wissam is an entrepreneur and an accomplished creative director famous for his work in the fashion industry. Discover more about the Qatari billionaire.

Wissam is a multifaceted individual with diverse passions, a commitment to philanthropy, and a drive for success. Photo: @Jacopo Raule (modified by author)

Wissam Al Mana is a name that resonates with success, influence, and magnetic charisma. With his dynamic personality and unmatched entrepreneurial skills, the Qatari billionaire has built an empire and carved a prominent place around the globe. So, how much is Wissam Al Mana worth?

Wissam Al Mana's profile summary and facts

Full name Wissam Saleh Al Mana Nickname Sam Gender Male Date of birth January 1, 1975 Age 49 years (in 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Doha, Qatar Nationality Qatari Religion Muslim Ethnicity Arabic Height 5 feet 10 inches Weight 78 kg (approx) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Parents Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana and Sara Al Mana Siblings Hisham Saleh and Kamal Saleh Al Mana Marital status Divorced Ex-spouse Janet Jackson Child Eissa Al Mana University George Washington University and London School of Economics Occupation Businessman, Entrepreneur Net worth $1 billion

1. He was born in Qatar but raised in London

Wissam, whose full name is Wissam Saleh Al Mana (age 49 years in 2024), was born on January 1, 1975 in Doha, Qatar. His family moved to London when he was just two years old, and he spent his childhood and teenage years there. His parents are Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana and Sara Al Mana.

Wissam al Mana at the Bansky Greatest Hits 2002-2008 exhibition VIP preview in London, England. Photo by David M. Benett

2. He studied in the United States and England

Upon completing his high school education in London, Wissam moved to the United States, where he attended George Washington University. Al Mana later returned to the United Kingdom to pursue his Master's in Business Administration at the London School of Economics. After his education, he joined his family business to carry forward his father's legacy.

3. He heads the Qatari conglomerate

The late Wissam's father, Saleh Al Hamad Al Mana, founded the Al Mana Retail Group. The Qatari conglomerate deals with multiple ventures across various sectors, including food and beverage, engineering, media, technology, retail and real estate. The group boasts over 3,500 staff spread over 55 companies in eight countries.

Sam is the executive director of the Al Mana Group. The group covers most retail areas, including fashion, luxury goods, home interiors and jewellery. The group of companies is now run by Wissam and his brothers, Hisham and Kamal.

Janet Jackson and Wissam al Mana at the Sergio Rossi presentation cocktail during Milan Fashion Week in Milan, Italy. Photo by Vincenzo Lombardo

4. He gained global fame as Janet Jackson's spouse

Janet Damita Jo Jackson, popularly known as Janet Jackson, is an American singer, songwriter, actress and dancer. Janet and Sam met in 2010 at a hotel opening in Dubai. They dated for two years before secretly marrying in 2012 in a quiet, private wedding.

However, differences in their marriage ensued when she was pregnant with their firstborn. Wissam Al Mana insisted that Janet had to live under strict Muslim laws, which she found hard to abide by. In April 2017, three months after the birth of their son, Janet Jackson announced their divorce.

5. He has a son with Janet Jackson

In 2016, Wissam Al Mana and Janet announced that they were expecting a child, and on January 3, 2017, they announced the birth of their first son, Eissa. Eissa, pronounced eye-sa, means Jesus in Arabic.

Wissam Al Mana and Janet Jackson at the John Galliano Ready to Wear Spring show during Paris Fashion Week at Opera Comique in Paris, France. Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

6. He is passionate about music

Aside from his vast business ventures, Sam is known for his distinctive music taste and ability to identify emerging talents. He is the founder of the record label Al Mana Sounds, which has been instrumental in launching numerous careers of success, making him a force to reckon with in the music industry.

7. His net worth is estimated at $1 billion

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wissam Al Mana's net worth is $1 billion. He built his vast net worth from the family business, Al Mana Group.

Due to his vast net worth, Wissam has been involved in various charitable causes, such as healthcare, education, and poverty eradication. He also funds initiatives geared towards sustainability, clean energy, and combating climate change.

Where does Wissam Al Mana live?

As a global businessman, Sam has residences in various high-end cities worldwide. However, he is mainly in the Middle East, particularly Dubai and Qatar, and he also lives in London and New York City.

Wissam al Mana and Janet Jackson at the Giorgio Armani fashion show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear in Milan, Italy. Photo by Venturelli

Is Wissam Al Mana married?

Sam is currently single. However, he had married Janet Jackson from 2012 to 2017, when they split up.

Why did Janet Jackson and her husband split?

Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana split majorly due to their religious and cultural beliefs. It is also alleged Janet was in an abusive situation, and she was made to feel like a prisoner in her home. However, they still co-parent their son, Eissa.

What is Wissam Al Mana's nationality?

His nationality is Qatari. However, he was raised in London.

Is Janet Jackson married to a billionaire in Qatar?

She was married to Wissam Al Mana, a Qatari billionaire. However, they split up following irreconcilable differences.

Above are the seven key facts you would love to know about Wissam Al Mana, the Qatari billionaire managing director of Al Mana group. He is a multifaceted individual with diverse passions, a commitment to philanthropy, and a drive for success. Sam is also a creative director with diverse interests, which makes him a dynamic and inspiring figure in the business world.

