Dan Bongino's health update, surgery, family, podcast, profiles and net worth

Who is Dan Bongino? He is a political commentator, podcast host, politician, former congressional candidate, and former United States Secret Service agent from the United States. In recent years, his loyal fans have been concerned about his personal and career life. Is Dan Bongino ill? Read on and get to know all about Dan Bongino’s health update and what he is currently up to.

Host Dan Bongino as US Open winner Gary Woodland visits "FOX & Friends" at Fox News Channel Studios on June 18, 2019, in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

Dan Bongino is a jack of all trades but is widely known in the political arena for supporting Donald Trump. He started his career as a police officer in the New York Police Department (NYPD) from 1995 to 1999. His biography entails all the burning questions you need to know about his current health condition, family and career endeavours.

Dan Bongino's profile and bio summary

Full name Daniel John Bongino Gender Male Date of birth 4 December 1974 Age 49 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Queens, New York City, United States Current residence: Palm City, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6’1’’ Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 210 Weight in kilograms 95 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Siblings 1 Marital status Married Partner Paula Martinez Children 2 College Queens College and Penn State University Profession Political commentator, radio show host, author, politician Social media Instagram Facebook X(Twitter)

What is Dan Bongino's health issue?

The American political commentator reported on 23 September 2020 that a 10-centimetre by 7-centimetre tumour had been discovered in his throat. This was after an oncology nurse who watches The Dan Bongino Show spotted a lump on his neck the previous year. At first, Dan believed that the lump on his throat was lipoma, which he revealed during a Fox broadcast:

I get lipomas -- fatty tumours once in a while…I had gotten choked out a couple of times, I didn’t think any of it, so I went to get an MRI, thinking it was a lipoma, and when I rolled out of the machine, there is nothing worse than having a radiologist look at ya and I said ‘It’s a lipoma, right?' And he said, ‘no, it is not a lipoma.

Dan Bongino's surgery was done on 7 October 2020 to remove the tumour in his throat. He went to New York to seek further treatment, and after the surgical procedure, he received the official diagnosis of Hodgkin's lymphoma. In July 2021, the radio show host stated that he had “bested” cancer.

What nationality is Bongino?

Dan Bongino at the 2022 FOX Nation Patriot Awards at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida. Photo: Jason Koerner

Source: Getty Images

The radio show host is an American national of mixed (Italian-American) descent.

How tall is Bongino?

Dan Bongino stands 6 feet 1 inch (185 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds (95 kilograms).

What is the age of Dan Bongino?

The American author (aged 49 years old as of 2023) was born on 4 December 1974 in Queens, New York City, United States. He has a younger brother named Joe.

What is Dan Bongino doing?

Dan Bongino serves as a host of The Dan Bongino Show on Rumble. The show tackles the hottest political issues, debunking both liberal and Republican establishment rhetoric. It streams on various platforms such as SoundCloud and Google Podcasts. However, he announced that he plans to end his syndicated radio show when his contract with Cumulus Media ends in mid-2024.

In December 2018, he guest-hosted The Sean Hannity Show on Fox News. Dan also hosted Unfiltered with Dan Bongino on Fox News until April 2023. Before starting his media career, he worked as a special agent with the United States Secret Service in 1999. During President George W. Bush's second term in 2006, he worked in the U.S. Presidential Protection Division.

As an author, Dan has written three books based on his life as a Secret Service agent:

Life Inside the Bubble: Why a Top-Ranked Secret Service Agent Walked Away from It All (2013)

(2013) The Fight: A Secret Service Agent's Inside Account of Security Failings and the Political Machine (2016)

(2016) Protecting the President: An Inside Account of the Troubled Secret Service in an Era of Evolving Threats (2017)

Dan Bongino has also made his name in politics. In 2014, he won against Harold W. Painter by gaining 83.5% votes against the latter's 16.5%.

Dan Bongino's profiles

Dan Bongino speaking onstage during Politicon 2018 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Photo: Rich Polk

Source: Getty Images

Dan is active on Instagram and boasts over 2.2 million followers at the time of writing. He is also active on Facebook, with over 5.5 million followers. In addition, he is active on X (Twitter) with over 4.8 million followers.

Has Dan Bongino been married before?

The American author married Paula Andrea in 2003. The duo met on a blind date in 2001 and dated for about two years. Their marriage has lasted for over two decades now.

Does Dan Bongino have kids?

You may be wondering: Does Dan Bongino have a daughter? The American radio show host is a father of two daughters. His firstborn daughter, Isabel, was born in 2004, and the second born, Amelia, was born in 2012.

Many have been wanting to know Dan Bongino’s health update after discovering the tumour in his throat. The American political commentator has now recovered and serves as a host of The Dan Bongino Show on Rumble.

