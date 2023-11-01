Dana Perino's children, height, spouse, job, salary, profiles, net worth

Dana Perino has a decorated career as a former White House Press Secretary, political commentator, and author. She also has a thriving private life with a loving husband and children. Here, we discuss the media figure's biography, including details on Dana Perino's children, career experience, and social media.

Dana Perino at Fox News Channel Studios in New York City on September 18, 2023. Photo: Roy Rochlin

Source: Getty Images

Dana was the 26th White House Press Secretary under President George W. Bush from September 14, 2007, to January 20, 2009. She was the second female to take this position, following Dee Dee Myers, the White House Press Secretary during the Clinton administration.

Profile and bio summary

Full name Dana Marie Perino Date of birth May 9, 1972 Age 51 years old in 2023 Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace Evanston, Wyoming, USA Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Christianity Current residence New Jersey, USA Current nationality American Marital status Married to Peter McMahon (1998) Ethnicity Caucasian Gender Female Height 152 cm Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Parents Leo Perino and Jan Perino Siblings One sister (Angie Perino) Profession Spokesperson, commentator, journalist, and author Education Ponderosa High School University of Illinois Springfield Colorado State University Pueblo Native language English Net worth $6 million (most widely reported) Social media profiles Instagram

Once Dana left the White House, she became a political commentator on Fox News, and is a regular co-host on the channel's talk show, The Five. Dana Perino’s no make-up look on Instagram in 2017 shocked fans, as the polished star is rarely seen without make-up. The star looked content in the photo, captioned 'Perfectly natural. #jasper.' Before we get into what else we know about her, here are other facts on Dana's personal life.

Dana Perino's children

First, does Dana and her husband have any children? The Fox News host does not have any children of her own. Her spouse, Peter, is reported to have various children and grandchildren, and she is happily included as a motherly figure.

Dana Perino's age and height

Born on May 9, 1972, the media figure is 51 years old in 2023. Her zodiac sign is Taurus. Dana stands at a height of 152 cm. Her partner, Peter McMahon, reportedly stands at 173 cm.

Dana is a political commentator. Photo: Steven Ferdman

Source: Getty Images

Has Dana Perino been married before?

Dana Perino has been married to Peter McMahon since 1998. The couple met on a flight bound for Chicago in 1997. Their seats were 13 A and 13 C, and Dana experienced 'love at first sight'. Dana Perino's age difference with her husband is 18 years, with him being her senior.

Who was Dana Perino's first husband?

Dana Perino's husband, Peter, is her first and only husband. The couple reportedly moved to the United Kingdom for a few years before returning to the USA.

Has Peter McMahon been married before?

Although their union was Dana's first and only marriage, Peter had been married before. It is reported that Peter has previously been married twice and has children from the said marriages and subsequent grandchildren. His children and grandchildren reside in the United Kingdom.

Dana and her husband are in good health as of 2023. Photo: @danaperino on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Is Dana Perino's husband okay?

Since Peter McMahon is such a reclusive figure, fans wonder about his health. Dana Perino's husband is presumably doing well as of 2023, based on no reports stating otherwise.

What does Peter McMahon do for a living?

He is an English businessman and the CEO of the retail store company, ‘Shopko'. The entrepreneur stays out of the limelight, leaving little information on his personal life.

Does Dana Perino have siblings?

Dana has one sibling, a sister named Angie Perino. Angie was born on March 21, 1986, and is 37 years old in 2023. Angie is the youngest sibling.

Dana Perino in New York City, during the Columbus Zoo for Animals Are Great Segment at Fox News Channel Studios on September 12, 2019. Photo: John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

Where is Dana Perino today?

Dana became a political commentator on Fox News shortly after leaving the White House. As of 2023, she is still at the news station and co-anchors Fox News Channel's (FNC) morning news programme, America's Newsroom. Dana is also a co-host on The Five.

Dana Perino's net worth

The TV host's net worth is most widely reported at $6 million. Dana Perino's salary is reported as $13 million annually, but an authority source still needs to confirm this.

Although there is hype around Dana Perino's children, she and her husband are content with their family. Dana happily blends into Peter's already existing family, including his children.

READ ALSO: Who is Vin Diesel's biological father, and what is his nationality?

Briefly.co.za wrote an article about Vin Diesel's private life, including who his biological father is. Is he an American national? Read on for more details on the actor's family background, ethnicity, movie roles and massive net worth.

Source: Briefly News