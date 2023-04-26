Who owns CNN and Fox News in 2024? Everything you need to know

The Cable News Network (CNN) and the Fox News Channel are American basic cable and satellite TV channels. CNN is often perceived as leaning towards the center-left in its editorial stance while FOX News is generally considered to have a center-right to right-wing editorial perspective. The two being among the top news channels in America, many are left asking questions such as "Who owns CNN and Fox News?".

CNN and FOX News are two major American television news channels. Photo: @CNN, @Fox News (modified by author)

CNN and Fox provide some of the biggest news shows in the media. Their popularity leaves many wondering who owns the mega networks and who gets a big slice of the monetary pie they generate. Here is everything you need to know about who owns CNN and Fox News now.

Who owns CNN and FOX News in 2024?

CNN (Cable News Network) and FOX News are two major American television news channels that provide news coverage and analysis. They have distinct political leanings and audience demographics, influencing their editorial perspectives.

The CNN channel was founded in 1980 by American media proprietor Ted Turner. Upon its launch, it became the first all-news television channel to provide 24-hour news coverage and the first all-news TV channel in the United States.

FOX News was launched in 1996 and is part of Fox Corporation. It is known for its primetime opinion shows that often feature conservative commentators.

Who is the real owner of CNN?

In 1996, CNN, along with the rest of the Turner Broadcasting System, was absorbed by entertainment conglomerate Time Warner Inc. As of September 2018, CNN had 90.1 million household subscribers. In June 2021, it ranked third in viewership among cable news networks.

Globally, CNN programming has aired through CNN International and has been seen by viewers in over 212 countries. AT&T owns CNN, and the former is a parent company of Warner Bros. The CEO of AT&T is John Stankey.

CNN logo is seen on the building in Los Angeles, United States. Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto

AT&T, CNN's parent company, is the largest shareholder of CNN and Warner Media Discovery, so it is technically the top owner of CNN. Since AT&T is the largest shareholder of Warner Media, it also owns all of the other companies under Warner Media.

Who is the real owner of Fox News?

Fox News operates within the Fox Corporation, where Lachlan Murdoch holds the position of CEO. Previously, Rupert Murdoch served as the chairman of both Fox Corporation and News Corporation. In 2023, he decided to step down from his role as chairman in both companies.

In explaining his decision, he stated:

For my entire professional life, I have been engaged daily with news and ideas, and that will not change. But the time is right for me to take on different roles, knowing that we have truly talented teams.

In his place, Rupert Murdoch's eldest son, Lachlan, who currently serves as the chief executive of Fox Corporation, will take over as the sole chairman for both companies.

FAQs

Marquee at the main entrance to the FOX News Headquarters at NewsCorp Building in Manhattan. Photo: Erik McGregor/LightRocket

1. Who owns CNN and Fox News today?

CNN is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, which is owned by AT&T. Fox News is owned by Fox Corporation, which the Murdoch family owns.

2. Who owns Fox Corporation?

The Murdoch family controls the company via a family trust with a 39.6% ownership share. U.S. Rupert Murdoch was chairman. His son, Lachlan Murdoch, has taken over the leadership and is currently the chairman and CEO. Fox Corp. deals primarily in television, news, and sports broadcasting industries.

3. Who is in charge of CNN?

Mark Thompson is CNN's new CEO and chairman. He was named the CNN's new boss on 30 August 2023, replacing Chris Licht.

4. Does Rupert Murdoch own CNN?

Rupert Murdoch does not own CNN. It is a part of WarnerMedia, which AT&T Inc owns.

5. What does Rupert Murdoch own?

Rupert Murdoch at his annual party at Spencer House, St James' Place in London. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Images

Keith Rupert Murdoch owns various local, national, and international publishing outlets worldwide. They include The Sun and The Times, The Daily Telegraph, Herald Sun, The Australian, The Wall Street Journal and the New York Post.

6. Who owns CNN, MSNBC and Fox News?

CNN is owned by Warner Bros. Discovery, a media conglomerate stemming from AT&T's acquisition of Warner Media. MSNBC is part of NBCUniversal News Group, which falls under the vast umbrella of Comcast Corporation. Fox News belongs to Fox Corporation, with significant influence held by the Murdoch family.

7. Does Disney own CNN and Fox?

Disney does not own the two media groups. Entertainment companies owned by Disney include ABC and ESPN, Pixar, Marvel Entertainment, Lucasfilm, 21st Century Fox, Hollywood Records, and Steamboat Ventures, among others.

Who owns CNN and Fox News? As seen above, the two cable news channels have two different owners. The Fox Corporation owns much of Fox, while Warner Media Discovery, which AT&T also owns, is CNN's parent organization.

