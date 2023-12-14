Blackpink's net worth in 2024: How much each member makes

Blackpink is a South Korean girl group consisting of members Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé. Formed by YG Entertainment, the group is regarded as the biggest girl group worldwide. Due to this popularity, their fans are curious to know how much the group bags from their successful 7-year-old musical career. So, how much is Blackpink's net worth?

Lisa, Rosé, Jisoo Kim and Jennie Kim (L-R) at the COP26 Summit in London, England. Photo: Victoria Jones

The girl group has won various accolades, including People’s Choice Awards, Golden Disc Awards, MTV Video Music Awards and Billboard Music Awards. Their net worth has increased steadily over the years to rank them among the wealthiest groups in the world.

Blackpink's profile summary

Group name Blackpink Origin Seoul, Korea Genres K-pop, EDM, Hip-hop, trap Members Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa and Rosé Net worth $62 million Annual income $9 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook TikTok YouTube

How much is Blackpink’s net worth?

Various sources pen Blackpink’s net worth at $62 million in 2024. They allegedly earn $9 million annually from music sales, touring, merchandise sales and brand endorsement. Here is a glimpse of how much each Blackpink member makes.

Jisoo Kim's net worth

Jisoo at the Dior show during the Womenswear Spring/Summer as part of Paris Fashion Week. Photo: Kirstin Sinclair

Celebrity Net Worth reports Kim as the richest Blackpink member, with a net worth of $20 million. Her income is higher than the other group’s members because she also doubles as an on-screen star and model.

Kim earns approximately $3 million per movie. As Blackpink’s lead vocalist, she pockets 30% of the group’s total revenues.

Rosé's net worth

How rich is Rosé? Roseanne Park has an alleged net worth of $18 million. This makes her the second richest member of Blackpink. She is the brand ambassador of high-end brands Tiffany & Co and Yves Saint Laurent.

Lisa's net worth

Lisa at the BVLGARI Serpenti 75 years of infinite tales exhibition at Kukje Gallery in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

Lalisa Manoban is a Thai singer, rapper and model with an estimated net worth of $14 million. She has endorsed many top brands such as MAC, Adidas, Samsung, Bulgari and PUBG Mobile.

Jennie Kim's net worth

Jennie at the launch party for HERA Black Foundation in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Han Myung-Gu

How rich is Jennie of Blackpink? As of 2024, Jennie’s net worth is allegedly $10 million. She currently serves as Chanel's global ambassador and is the most-followed Korean individual on Instagram.

Blackpink's career

Blackpink made their career debut in 2016 with the single album Square One. They are renowned for their concept in K-pop, exploring themes of female empowerment and self-confidence.

The group’s albums Born Pink and The Album each broke the record for the best-selling female album of all time in South Korea, becoming the first to surpass one million and two million copies sold, respectively.

They are the most-followed and most-streamed girl group on Spotify. In addition, the group has the most subscribed to and viewed YouTube channel. Some of their hit songs include:

Whistle (2016)

(2016) Stay (2016)

(2016) Really (2018)

(2018) Kill This Love (2019)

(2019) Don’t Know What to Do (2019)

(2019) Ice Cream (2020)

(2020) How You Like That (2020)

Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé at the MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey. Photo: Axelle

You Never Know (2020)

(2020) Lovesick Girls (2020)

(2020) Sour Candy (2020)

(2020) Hard to Love (2022)

(2022) Tally (2022)

(2022) Pink Venom (2022)

(2022) Ready For Love (2022)

(2022) The Happiest Girl (2022)

Blackpink’s net worth is a testament to the group’s zeal and natural talent. They became the first girl group to enter Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia.

