Who is Tanya Hijazi, Rick James' ex-wife? Everything about the actress

Tanya Hijazi, Rick James' ex-wife, is an American actress and costume designer who rose to fame following her marriage to Rick James, a singer-songwriter and record producer. Tanya and Rick were married for five years and had one son, who followed in his father's career footsteps. Here is more about Tanya Hijazi.

Rick James and his then-wife Tanya at Chabad Pre-Telethon Party in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: @Ron_Galella (modified by author)

Tanya has appeared in several television productions and worked in one movie as a costume designer. She has been in the entertainment industry for years. However, most of her credits are not available online.

Tanya's profile summary and bio

Full name Tanya Anne Hijazi Gender Female Date of birth 1972 Age 51 years old as of 2023 Place of birth United States of America Nationality America Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Heterosexual Height in feet 5 feet 6 inches Weight in kilograms 55 kg Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Marital status Divorced Occupation Actress, costume designer Net worth Approximately $5 million

How old is Tanya Hijazi?

Tanya (aged 51 years old) was born in 1972 in the United States of America. Much of her background information remains unknown as her prominence resulted from her marriage to a famous 80s musician.

Tanya Hijazi’s movies

She does not have a list of movie credits and has only worked in The Unseen (2005) as a costume designer. Besides this credit, she has appeared in a few television shows and documentaries, including Bitchin: The Sound and Fury of Rick James (2021), Unsung (2008-2015), Behind The Music (1997-2021), and I'm Rick James (2009).

Tanya Hijazi’s salary

Tanya's exact salary is private knowledge. However, sources estimate that she takes home $81,000 from her multifaceted job responsibilities, which include acting and costume designing.

Tanya Hijazi's net worth

As of 2023, Tanya has a net worth estimated at $5 million from her career in the entertainment industry. This figure is said to include the money she received in alimony after divorcing her husband, who was worth $35 million.

Tanya Hijazi’s parents

Her mother is Suzzane Shapiro. Netizens knew about her after publications wrote about her statement at her daughter's court hearing.

Following Tanya's sentencing, she said, "We're a family, and will always remain one. If anything, this has made us a stronger family." Furthermore, Tanya’s father is not known.

Why was Tanya arrested?

Super Freak funk and soul singer Rick James posing during a 1987 West Hollywood, California photo session. Photo: George Rose

She was arrested alongside her then-husband Rick for holding a 24-year-old woman hostage, forcing her to do inappropriate acts and torturing her. Reports state that she was in prison for two years and that she received a $5,000 fine.

Tanya Hijazi's children

Tanya is a mother of two children. Her son Tazman is well-known as a rapper, and her daughter, Tashia, has not revealed any information about herself.

Who was Rick James married to?

Rick was married to Tanya, whom he met at a party where he was performing. During that time, Tanya was 18, and he was 42. Unbothered by their age difference, the pair continued dating and made things official in 1990.

They exchanged wedding vows in 1996, but their marriage was not one to last forever, as they divorced after five years of being married.

Did Rick James have kids?

Rick had four children from his previous relationships. He had two children named Tyenza and Rick James Jr, with singer-songwriter Syville Morgan.

Thereafter, Rick's son Trey Hardesty James followed, but his mother is unknown. In 1993, he had his third son, Tazman, with his ex-wife Tanya.

Who is Rick James' son?

His son, Tazman James, is an American rapper born in May 1992 in the United States of America. Although he followed a similar career path as his father, Tazman is an underground rapper who is less famous than his father.

Since the beginning of his career, he has released many songs and albums which have made his music notorious. In 2021, he released a 14-track album titled Objectify Me.

Did Rick James die?

Rick died in his Los Angeles home on 06 August 2004. After medical examinations, it was discovered that he had six types of narcotics in his system. His death shocked the music industry because he had done much for funk music.

Rick James performing onstage at the Holiday Star Theater, Merrillville, Indiana, on 9 September 1983. Photo: Paul Natkin

Tanya Hijazi, Rick James' ex-wife, was married to her husband for half a decade, after which she filed for divorce. Her latest life updates have become scarce because she lived away from the media's eyes after the divorce.

