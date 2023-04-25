Who is Jason Tatum's girlfriend? All about English singer-songwriter Ella Mai

2015 saw Ella Mai's life change as the American record producer DJ Mustard gave her an opportunity of a lifetime. Although she was known on Instagram for her song covers, her career hit the ground after the infamous DJ signed her to his record label. In this regard, fans love and adore the English singer but are interested in learning more about Jason Tatum's girlfriend, Ella Mai.

Ella is a 29-year-old American singer originally from London, England. Growing up, her mother played a lot of jazz music, and this is where her interest in the craft stems from. She has produced many songs since her official debut and has sold over 2 million copies of her album ELLA MAI.

Ella’s profile summary and bio

Full name Ella Mai Howell Gender Female Date of birth 3 November 1994 Age 29 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth London, England Current residence Los Angeles, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5 feet 7 inches Weight in kilograms 55 kg Eye colour Brown Hair colour Black Marital status Unmarried Education British and Irish Modern Music Institute Occupation Singer and songwriter Net worth Approximately $6 million Social media Facebook Instagram Twitter

Ella Mai’s age

She was born on the 3rd of November 1994. As per her date of birth, she is 29 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Ella Mai’s songs

Since her debut in the music industry, Ella has released many songs, including:

DFMU

How

This is

Didn’t Say

Leave You Alone

Trying

Our Song

A Mess

Power of a Woman

Ella Mai’s height

Reports state that she is 5 feet 7 inches and weighs approximately 55 kilograms. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Ella Mai’s parents

Allegedly, her mother was a Jamaican teacher, while her father was an Irish businessman. Furthermore, her parents separated while she was still young.

Ella Mai’s net worth

Mai has a net worth of approximately $6 million, which she accumulated from her music career. Her 2018 ELLA MAI album sold 2,107,500 copies, mainly in the United States.

Ella Mai’s social media profiles

She is active on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and predominantly uses her platforms to share her musical journey with her followers. Millions of people follow her on these platforms to keep up with the latest regarding her music projects.

Who is Ella Mai’s boyfriend?

Ella is in a relationship with Jason Tatum. He is an American professional basketball player born on the 3rd of March 1998 in St. Louis, Missouri, USA.

While still in college, he played for the Duke Blue Devils. After his career picked up, the 25-year-old got recognition for his talent. In 2022, he was named NBA Eastern Conference Finals Most Valuable Player.

How does Ella Mai pronounce her name?

The name of the Boo’d Up singer is pronounced ell-ah may. Interestingly, her mother named her after the American singer Ella Fitzgerald.

Are Ella Mai and Khalid friends?

The two talented American singers are friends. Even though their friendship timeline is unknown, sources mention that Ella and Khalid share a special bond and have supported each other in their musical journeys.

Is Ella Mai from South Africa?

Ella Mai is not from South Africa. She was born and raised in Southwest London, England and moved to the United States when she was 12.

Does Ella Mai have any tattoos?

She has at least two tattoos, one of which reads ninety-four. This tattoo is understood to be a representation of the year she was born in. Another one is a lion-themed arm sleeve, said to symbolize strength, victory and loyalty.

How was Ella Mai discovered?

DJ Mustard discovered Mai through the song covers she used to post on her Instagram profile. As per LA Times, she was invited to the DJ’s New York studio and immediately signed to his record label, 10 Summers. Since then, her success in music has been unstoppable.

Jason Tatum’s girlfriend, Ella Mai, has cemented her name in America’s music industry and continues elevating herself through her career. While she is yet to get married to Jason, it remains known that her love for him goes above and beyond.

