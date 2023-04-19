Who is Megan Moroney? Know all about Morgan Wallen's girlfriend and more

Morgan Wallen is an American country music singer and songwriter who made his debut in 2015 after competing in a music competition show, The Voice. He released his first EP titled Stand Alone under Panacea Records. Besides being interested in his music, fans are also interested in knowing more about Morgan Wallen's girlfriend, Megan Moroney.

Megan Moroney is a 26-year-old musician from Savannah, Georgia. She has accrued a net worth of approximately $75,800 from her recently launched music career. Furthermore, Megan holds a degree in accounting and digital marketing from the University of Georgia.

However, it is unknown if she will venture into the industry of commerce and marketing since she is now a musician.

Megan's profile summary and bio

Full name Megan Moroney Gender Female Date of birth 9 October 1997 Age 26 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Savannah, Georgia, USA Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5 feet 3 inches Weight in kilograms 53 kg Eye colour Hazel Hair colour Blonde Marital status Unmarried Education University of Georgia Occupation Singer and songwriter Net worth Approximately $75,800 Instagram @meganmoroney Twitter @_megmoroney Facebook Megan Moroney Music

Megan Moroney's age

Megan was born on the 9th of October, 1997. As per her date of birth, she is 26 years old as of 2023. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

Who is Megan Moroney's boyfriend?

Her boyfriend is Morgan Wallen, an American country singer from Sneedville, Tennessee. He was born on the 13th of May, 1993. From his date of birth, he is 30 years old as of 2023.

Wallen participated in the sixteenth season of The Voice but did not win the music competition. Despite this, his music career is well on its way to reaching for the stars.

Does Morgan Wallen have a child?

No information has been found stating that Megan has a child and this does not come as a surprise given that she is relatively new in the music industry. Thus, she is investing all her time in nurturing her career.

Megan Moroney's social media profiles

On Facebook, she has 8,200 followers, while on Instagram, 376,000 people follow her. Furthermore, she has 3,581 followers on Twitter.

What is Megan Moroney's net worth?

Reports state that her net worth as of 2023 is $75,800. Megan has accumulated this net worth through her music career, which has taken off since her debut in 2021.

Did Megan Moroney write a song about Morgan Wallen?

It is alleged that her song titled Tennessee Orange was written for Morgan. However, the country music singer is yet to confirm that she wrote the song for her now-boyfriend.

The song is about Moroney falling in love with a Tennessee Volunteers fan who happened to be wearing an orange t-shirt when she first saw him.

Who is Paige Lorenze?

Paige Lorenze is an American model, social media influencer, businesswoman and entrepreneur from Connecticut. Reports from the previous year state that she broke up with Morgan after he reportedly cheated on her. The former couple was in a relationship for a year.

Did Megan Moroney get famous from The Voice?

Some sources mention that she became famous in 2022 after releasing her first EP, Pistol Built of Roses. Her unique sound and songs also attracted more people to support her music.

Where did Megan Moroney go to college?

Megan studied at the University of Georgia and graduated with a degree in accounting and digital marketing. Given that she is already a musician, it is unknown if she will pursue a career in the field she studied.

Morgan Wallen's girlfriend is well on her way to stardom with her music career that is taking fans by storm. She offers her fans a distinct country sound, and her songs are reportedly based on her life experiences.

