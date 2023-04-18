Everything to know about Stefon Diggs' girlfriend Tae Heckard

Being a big name in the NFL comes with a lot of perks and scrutiny from the media, and Stefon Diggs knows this all too well. While being on the 2022 Forbes list of the world's highest-paid athletes, proving that he is doing well in his career, who Stefon Diggs' girlfriend is has been an issue of concern for many.

Stefon Diggs' girlfriend is Tae Heckard. She is an actress known for her role as Jazz/Jasmine in the romantic comedy series, The Game. However, there is more to her than just her acting career and social media following. Here is everything you need to know about this multi-talented woman.

Tae Heckard's profile summary and bio

Full name La'Shontae Heckard Nickname Tae Heckard Gender Female Date of birth 14 April 1978 Age 45 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Seoul, South Korea Current residence United States Nationality South Korean Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 135 Weight in kilograms 61 Body measurements in inches 33-25-35 Shoe size 6 (US) Dress size 6 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Relationship status Divorced Partner Brandon Byron Jennings Children 1 College/University Stephen F. Austin State University Nacogdoches, Texas Profession Actress, social media personality, and model Net worth $4 million Social media handle Instagram

Background information

Tae Heckard, whose full name is LaShontae Heckard, was born and raised in Seoul, South Korea. Although there is no publicly available information about Tae Heckard's parents or siblings, her father reportedly works as an insurance agent, and her mother is a lawyer.

How old is Tae Heckard?

Tae Heckard's age is 45, as she was born on 14 April 1978. Her zodiac sign is Aries.

As for Tae Heckard's nationality, she is South Korean and American, as she has acquired American citizenship since moving to the United States.

Education and career

She moved to the United States with her family when she was five and became interested in acting at seven. During her primary and high school years, she joined the drama club and performed in several plays before graduating in 1996.

Instead of immediately pursuing higher education, Tae focused on honing her acting skills for seven years through cameo appearances while working odd jobs. She later attended Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, Texas, for further studies.

Tae Heckard's movies and TV shows

Tae Heckard made her big-screen debut in 2003 in the short film Busta Rhymes ft. Mariah Carey & Flipmode Squad — I Know What You Want. Later that year, she appeared in Dru Hill: I Love You as Nokio's girlfriend.

In 2006, Tae had a starring role in the popular comedic crime movie ATL alongside Evan Ross, T.I., and Lauren London. In 2007, she also appeared in Ne-Yo's Because of You music video.

Heckard has appeared in several other films, including the 2012 comedy Back Then, directed by Danielle L. Ross. Other movies and TV shows that she has appeared in include the following:

The Game

Busta Rhymes Feat. Mariah Carey: Where I Belong

Keyshia Cole: Trust and Believe

Getting Even

Who is Stefon Diggs?

He is a wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills in the NFL. He played football and ran track in high school, attended the University of Maryland on a sports scholarship, and was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2015. He was later traded to the Buffalo Bills in 2020.

What nationality is Stefon Diggs?

Stefon Diggs is an American national born in Alexandria, Virginia. His parents are Aron and Stephanie Diggs, and he has two brothers who are also football players.

Are Tae Heckard and Stefon Diggs still together?

Tae Heckard and Stefon Diggs may no longer be together, though they began their relationship in 2019. The couple publicly appeared together during a football game in 2021, but it is unclear when they broke up or why.

Before dating Stefon, Tae was in a relationship with basketball star Brandon Jennings, with whom she had a son. Brandon was also previously engaged to singer Teyana Shumpert.

Does Stefon Diggs have children?

Yes, Stefon Diggs has a child. His daughter is Nova, born on 14 October 2016 to his ex-girlfriend, Tyler Marie.

What is Stefon Diggs' salary?

Stefon Diggs earns around $24 million annually, with various bonuses and a cap hit of $14,875,111 in 2023. He initially signed a 4-year, $2.5 million deal as a rookie and then extended his contract with the Minnesota Vikings for about $72 million.

Does Brandon Jennings have kids?

Tae Heckard's son is Brandon Bryon Jennings II, also called Deuce. He was born on 5 November 2015 to Tae Heckard and her ex-partner, Brandon Jennings. He is his mother's first child and his father's third child.

Social media

Tae Heckard has achieved notoriety through her presence on social media, such as Instagram and Twitter, which has increased her net worth significantly.

Tae Heckard's Instagram handle showcases her daily life and humour to her over 952,000 followers through posts and videos, including images of her son. She has over 55,000 tweets and 155,000 followers on Twitter since launching her handle in April 2009.

Stefon Diggs' former girlfriend, Tae Heckard, has lived in the spotlight, making a name for herself through appearances in several movies and her personal life. Despite the end of her relationship with Stefon, many believe that this beautiful model and actress will quickly find love again.

