A gentleman kneeled in the middle of the road and prayed to God to give him a better life

The gent said that he was poor but even though that was the case he still belives in the almighty

The online community reacted to the video, with many sharing words of kindness

A guy broke down and prayed in the middle of the street. Images: @healeymahidza/ TikTok, @Ivan Pantic/ Getty Images

A video captured a man praying on the street. South African online users were touched.

In the TikTok clip uploaded by @healeymahidza, people are busy going up and down a busy street. One troubled man could not hold himself but break into prayer, kneeling in the middle of the streetThe TikTok user wished that his prayers be answered.

After one person commented, wanting to help the guy, @healeymahidza found him and took a video of him explaining his situation. Oscar said he was a poor man who needed help. He thanked God that he woke up and saw the light of day.

Poor man prays in public

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi shows kindness to the man

The online community reacted to the man's story, with many expressing their words of kindness.

@Pearlthedream wrote:

"I need to help him please."

@THABO stated:

"Some we suffer like this just because of our family members who paid sangomas for us not to make it in life 😏."

@Sadi Maleka loved:

"Lord change his situation 😭❤️."

@paulah🤍 wrote:

"From his mouth to God's ears 🥺🥺 🤲🙏."

@I_Am_Segos commented:

"Dear God whatever he is going through, please help him, come through for him.. Please Lord🙌."

@HadebeNonkululeko❤️ shared:

"This gives me strength to keep on praying not to give up 🥺🥺🥺🥺."

@Lerato nkwe said:

"When the time is right I the lord will make it happen😭😭😭😭😭🙏."

