A group of woman in Cape Town decided to take their vehicles and go to the beach to hold a prayer session

In the TikTok video, the ladies get in their respective cars after they are done with their task

The online community reacted to the clip, with many loving the friendship and wishing they had one like theirs

A group of women drove to the beach for a prayer session. Images: @thulisilevuza/ TikTok, @thuli_vuza/ Instagram

Source: UGC

A group of friends took to TikTok to share a moment when they went to the beach with their cars to pray.

According to the video uploaded by @thulisilevuza, she and her friends decided to wake up early in the morning to go to the nearest beach with their cars to pray.

In the clip, the girls are seen coming back from the beach and getting into their respective cars after they have completed the taste they went to do. They drove cars from Volkswagen and Honda.

Women go to the beach with their rides to pray

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the video

The video garnered over 150k views, with many online users loving what the friends did. Some felt envious.

@ commented:

"For me to have this type of friendship ️"

@Bee ♎️ wished:

"This is beautiful haaaaiboo.. may God continue to bless this friendship❤️❤️❤️."

@Nosipho Mbuyazi felt inspired:

"The type of friendship I need, beautiful ❤️❤️."

@Ur_.mada wrote:

"Friends that pray together win together ❤️."

@Liyema felt envious:

"I'm trying to decide on my starter pack car and you guys have all my options."

@Mme wa Leano asked:

"Beautiful and inspirational Jwale bo chomi what happened to the person that was taking the video?"

@SNEty_89 loved:

"So beautiful, this is inspirational. ❤️Here's to something more than a friendship but sisterhood."

Mama prays for daughter's new whip

In another story, Briefly News reported about a mother who prayed over her daughter's new BMW.

A woman bagged a new BMW and vlogged about her experience collecting the car from the dealership. Her accomplishment made her mother proud, who is seen in a TikTok video unveiling the stunning ride and praying over it.

The parent's tearful joy moved viewers, who could feel her happiness through their devices' screens.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News