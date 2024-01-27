Two friends showed people that they are winning at life by making a big flex in their TikTok video

The women were celebrating becoming brand-new car owners, and they did it together in an epic way

More details about the stunning ladies and when they bought their new cars looked inspirational

Two friends showed people they made big achievements in a meaningful way. The car owners made a video together to celebrate their major win.

A TikTok video shows friends who bought two cars around the same time. Image: Instagram / @namhla303/ Getty Images /FG Trade

Source: TikTok

A look at their car purchases shows that they are hard workers who earned their rewards. The two friends received thousands of likes after they stepped out looking amazing.

Women win together in TikTok video

In a video by @namhlab30, two women went viral over a clip of their cars, which matched Nissan models. One of them detailed that they bought brand-new cars within two weeks of each other.

Watch the video below:

South Africa applauds women

People are often impressed when friends buy cars around the same time. One duo had total friendship goals after they showed their winning together. People were raving about the flourishing friends who were rising as a team.

Here is what Briefly News reader said about them:

Fhumu Reward gushed:

"Friends with benefits."

Mathapelo Matt Matjomane added:

"This how friendships should be, bjal ka horr lare loya."

Buli Lesedi cheered:

"You go girls."

Kid-bone Rsa added:

"Wonderful."

Two women celebrate their cars together

In a related story, two friends also said they have the same car. In a video, they were driving side by side, enjoying the sweet moment.

Squad of female friends flex their luxury cars

