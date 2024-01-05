Two best friends inspired Mzansi in a TikTok video showcasing their brand-new matching cars

The TikTok clip shows the besties celebrating and cruising off in their white Hyundais

Their story resonated with many South Africans sparking aspirations to achieve similar goals with their friends

Two best friends have taken the internet by storm with their inspiring story of self-reliance and friendship after achieving a significant milestone in their lives.

Two best friends purchased white matching Hyundai cars in a TikTok video. Image: @mandycareswa.hyundaigirl

Source: TikTok

Besties buy matching cars

A viral TikTok video shared by @mandycareswa.hyundaigirl shows two besties cruising off in their brand-new Hyundai after celebrating at the dealer shop.

The video has gathered over 159.2K views, thousands of likes, and many comments.

This captivating yet emotional clip tells the story of many South Africans who strive for independence. Their success is more than just about new cars; it celebrates female empowerment and friendship.

Watch the video below:

SA inspired by besties' new rides

The video clip has become a source of encouragement and a testament to the power of female friendship and the unwavering spirit of chasing your dreams no matter your age. Many peeps in the comments expressed their desire to follow in the two ladies footsteps and purchase matching cars with their own best friends.

Nqobile goba called out her bestie saying:

"@Mbalenhle Goba let’s go get cars. But you’re paying both instalments."

Slush said:

"@Fundiswa Mkhwanazii my everyday prayer."

User9512090840860 wrote:

"Friendship goals...congratulations guys."

Kagisoglendahmaru added:

"I'm 31 yet I think I'm so late. Congrats guys. Beautiful."

Queen was super happy for the besties saying:

"Love it for the mamas."

2 Mzansi best friends buy matching

Briefly News previously reported another similar story of two ladies who purchased brand new matching red Mazdas.

In a viral TikTok video, two besties, mimicking driving while walking in a parking lot, suddenly cut to a scene of them cruising in their brand-new identical red Mazda cars. The heartwarming post was captioned:

"When you and your best friend finally buy cars!" has resonated with countless young viewers, sparking a wave of motivation and aspirations.

