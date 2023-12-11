Two best friends inspired viewers with their TikTok video showcasing their brand new matching red Mazdas

The viral TikTok video shows the besties going from mimicking driving to cruising in their cars

Their story resonated with young people, sparking aspirations to achieve similar goals with their friends

Two friends showed off their matching Mazdas on TikTok. Image: @gcinilem08

Two best friends have taken the internet by storm with their inspiring story of self-reliance and friendship following their recent 'big girl purchase'.

Friends in matching Mazdas go viral

In a viral TikTok video, two besties, mimicking driving while walking in a parking lot, suddenly cut to a scene of them cruising in their brand-new identical red Mazda cars.

The heartwarming post, captioned:

"When you and your best friend finally buy cars!" has resonated with countless young viewers, sparking a wave of motivation and aspirations.

The video's success lies in its relatable narrative. It depicts the common struggles and shared dreams of many young people striving for independence.

The seamless transition from the playful mimicking to the triumphant car reveal perfectly captures the joy of achieving a major milestone with a loved one by your side.

Their success on TikTok is more than just about new cars; it celebrates female empowerment, friendship, and the unwavering spirit of young people chasing their dreams.

Mzansi inspired by besties' new rides

The viral video has gone beyond mere entertainment, becoming a source of encouragement and a testament to the power of female friendship.

Many viewers expressed their desire to follow in their footsteps and purchase matching cars with their own best friends.

empire's realm said:

"Love it for you guys ."

LesediRamsley responded:

"Wanted this for me and my bestie but I don't have one."

Okuhle Vezi wrote:

"This is my bestie and I we are driving the same cars as you guys ❤️❤️❤️God is beautiful, congratulations to the both of you stay shining."

TR Eats said:

"@Prudence Phukubje God will make it happen for us. Let’s continue working hard ."

nqobilesthole replied:

"Love how y’all are mentioning your besties ✨."

Phuti_molamodi wrote:

"Ncoh my friend and I drive the exact same Mazdas like them but in white❤️."

