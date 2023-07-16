A young lady on TikTok turned 21 and celebrated by going to buy a brand new BMW and the company's Durban City branch

The woman made a vlog showing people the whole process of how she was able to acquire her whip

People were blown away by how the way she was able to get a BMW at her age, and many praised her for it

A TikTok creator showed people that she got a brand new BMW from the lot. Online users were fascinated as they watched the footage of her walking into the dealership for a purchase.

A TikTok video of a 21-year-old in Durban buying a new BMW went viral and inspired others. Image

Source: TikTok

The lady garnered over 85 000 likes. There were also over 1 000 comments from people on the internet who gave their two cents about her video.

21-year-old signs papers for new BMW in TikTok video with 500k views

A young woman @phililealivelyntuli, a personal trainer, MC, radio personality and model, celebrated her 21st birthday. She did it in a big way by showing people the process she went through to buy a BMW. Watch the video below:

TikTok viewers amazed as 21-year-old buys brand new BMW

Many people thought her video was fascinating. Online users discussed how hard-working she must be to be able to afford such a luxury.

Handsome Nyandeni said:

"Installment sizoku nyisa. [Installments will get the best of you.]"

phililealivelyntuli, the creator said:

"Okay."

user7091922039610 added:

"Congratulations,whoever indicated instalments will deal with you is the spirit of jealousy...I wish I can send you money for a full tank shem."

Ngcebo Msweli gushed:

"Such a beautiful car. Congratulations."

Sihle Nzima-Mkhize wrote:

"A huge congratulations. I’m so inspired rn."

user7142410600008 commented:

"Congratulations. Yoh ngavele ngakhala uma ngicabanga ukuth ( I could cry thinking) I can't even buy myself winter boots because I've got so much responsibility on my hands."

South African online users love to see young women with fancy cars

Many people love to see others flourish in life; to some, a car is the best signal that a person is doing well. People are always gushing over ladies who have been able to get their own whips, especially when they're young.

