A young woman bought her first car at 21 years old and offered advice for people in the market for a car

Nomzamo Chabalala works at Allan Gray and shared tips on what to look out for

She studied at the University of Cape Town and graduated in 2019 with s Bachelor of Commerce

A young woman who works for Allan Gray offered advice on buying one's first car.

According to Nomzamo Chabalala's LinkedIn post, she encourages people to shop around for the best loan from banks and to steer away from using balloon payments.

Chabalala was pictured on LinkedIn with posing next to her new whip, a Fiat 500 which is powered by a turbocharged engine Fiat reports.

