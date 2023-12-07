A young man on TikTok, @cano_____, has gone viral for his energetic and playful take on the popular Water dance challenge

His impressive moves and infectious smile have captivated audiences, garnering over 3.9 million likes

His smooth transitions, energetic twerking and precise control, have left many viewers in awe

A man left netizens in awe of his moves when he danced to 'Water' by Tyla. Image: @cano

Source: TikTok

A young man has taken social media by storm with his energetic and playful rendition of the Water dance challenge.

The challenge, inspired by the hit song Water by South African singer Tyla, has gained immense popularity on TikTok, with users showcasing their unique interpretations of the catchy tune.

Man moves like water

The young man, whose TikTok username is @cano_____, takes the challenge to a new level with his infectious enthusiasm and impressive dance moves.

The video opens with him confidently strutting his stuff to the beat, sporting a bright smile that instantly draws you in. As the chorus hits, he turns his back to the camera and unleashes a series of perfectly executed twerking moves.

@cano_____'s viral video serves as a reminder that sometimes, all it takes is a little bit of confidence and fun to make a splash on social media.

His passion for dance and willingness to share it with the world has not only entertained viewers but also inspired them to embrace their creativity and express themselves freely.

Netizens entertained by man's moves

The short clip, despite its simple setting, has captivated audiences across the globe. With over 3.9 million likes and countless shares, it's clear that the man's talent and playful personality have struck a chord with many.

"That thing moving like waterrrrr."

"That thing moving like waterrrrr."

"And he wasn't even giving it 100 per cent."

"And he wasn’t even giving it 100 per cent."

F wrote:

"As a woman and I still can’t do thatI feel like a Samsung‍."

waveyyy. replied:

"My jaw dropped literally."

Billboard's Top Global 200 places Tyla's 'Water' at number 9

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that Tyla is definitely in her bag! This girl kills it every other day, and there's never a small win concerning this Johannesburg-born superstar.

It's the beginning of a new week, and she's already being followed by music giant Drake, who has secured a sweet spot on Billboard's Top Global 200.

The announcement of her achievement was made on Billboard's official Twitter (X app) account.

