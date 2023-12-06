A funny Facebook post featuring a woman's wig on a car dashboard gains attention

A recent Facebook upload has managed to capture the attention of users worldwide. The picture sparked a debate about a woman taking their wigs off in front of their man, especially early on in the relationship.

This man took to social media for some advice regarding his lady leaving her wig on the dash of his car. Image: Mike Browardd

Wearing wigs is a Western influence that has been adopted by people of colour. Some feel shy to take wigs off in front of partners and often go months, even years, before doing so.

Man shows wig on dashboard

The post, shared by user Mike Browardd, features a humorous snapshot of a woman's wig proudly displayed on the dashboard of his car. The caption reads:

"Sometimes I think this girl is too comfortable around me.”

Take a look:

Social media users share feelings

Many users resonated with the notion that familiarity and comfort are key elements of a strong connection, finding the post to be a playful take on the dynamics between partners. On the flip side, a debate ensued, with some questioning the boundaries of comfort in a relationship.

Read some comments:

ReeRee Mwende shared:

“That means she can be vulnerable around you. You make her feel safe ”

Zamatau MaMotaung Oka Morapedi said:

“And I applaud you you must be taking good care of her and treating her absolutely well.”

Vivian Atema admitted:

“I do this all the time”

Anica Mccray laughed:

“I do this to my man”

Young lady baffles South Africa with R19 wig deal on SHEIN

Briefly News reported that South African TikTok is abuzz with curiosity and intrigue after a young lady shared a video of unboxing a wig she purchased from SHEIN for a jaw-dropping R19.

The video, filmed from her bedroom, shows the user excitedly unwrapping a full frontal wig, its long, flowing strands appearing to be of surprisingly high quality.

The mystery was eventually unveiled in the comments section, where the user revealed that she had capitalised on a limited-time sale offer. She explained that for every wig purchased, SHEIN offered a 99% discount on a second wig, bringing its price down to a mere R19.

