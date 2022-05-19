Big Man Stevo, is dating identical Kenyan triplets , Evelyn Wanjiru, Mary Muthoni and Catherine Wanjiru

, Stevo told Briefly News that he is happy with the triplet sisters and he was planning to tie the knot with them in a public wedding ceremony

Asked why he is considering a mass wedding, he said he wants to show the world that one can comfortably walk down the aisle with more than one partner

Big Man Stevo, the man in love with the viral triplets (Cate, Eve and Mary), has opened up about his relationship with the ladies.

Big Man Stevo (l), while (r) is Stevo flanked by the triplets. Photo: Big Man Stevo.

Source: UGC

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Stevo said he is looking forward to marrying the triplet sisters if all goes according to his plans.

"Everything is a process and if all goes well, I will marry all of them," Stevo said.

Mass wedding ceremony

Man Stevo divulged that when his time to walk down the aisle with the three beauties comes, he will conduct a mass wedding ceremony.

"I suggested a mass wedding to them and they agreed with it. I chose a mass wedding because I want the world to witness and tell the rest that it's all possible," he added.

How Stevo met identical triplets

According to one of the triplets, Stevo fell in love with them on different occasions.

Mary disclosed that it was Cate who spotted the love of their lives first and when she shared the news with the rest, they also confessed to admiring the guy.

“Cate saw him and told us about him and we all fell for him," Mary said.

