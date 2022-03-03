South African online users were left stunned after learning about a man who married a set of triplets recently

The images from the unconventional wedding which took place in South Kivu were shared by @kulanicool on Twitter

The groom, identified as Luwizo, expressed that he felt like he was dreaming on the big day and the sisters were just as happy

South African online users had a field day after a social media post that revealed a Congolese man married three women in one day. To make it even more bizarre, the women in question are in fact triplets!

It’s certainly not every day you hear of a man who would take such a bold and unorthodox decision, hence the ongoing commotion on the social media streets.

A Congolese man named Luwizo married triplets who proposed to him on the same day. Image: @kulanicool/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The images of his big day were shared by popular online user @kulanicool and see the groom posed with his three gorgeous brides who all dressed in white wedding gowns. He can even be seen being held up high by the women almost as how a proud team would show off a trophy. Judging by their smiles, all four of them look very happy.

Briefly News further learned that the sisters reportedly proposed to him simultaneously after he met one of the triplets, Natalie, and quickly fell head over heels with her. However, things took a turn after he visited his budding soulmate and she introduced him to her twin sisters, Nadege and Natasha, who became equally smitten with their sibling’s new squeeze.

The New York Post reported that the man identified only as Luwizo, expressed that he felt like he was dreaming on the big day. The unconventional wedding took place in South Kivu, located in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Like everything else that they have had to share growing up, the idea of sharing a husband came naturally to the triplets.

“Today we are very happy, as you can see, because our dreams came true without being separated by husbands, but God heard our prayers,” said one of the sisters on the big day.

Reacting to the post, Saffas did not hold back sharing their two cents on the unusual wedded bliss:

@LazaLaza8 said:

“He doesn't look happy to me.”

@ManzinaThabo commented:

“The only polygamy where the wife doesn't fight.”

@mgibajw reacted:

“Imagine three women cheating on you.”

@3DCommentator wrote:

“I don't envy this man... triple problems.”

@i_malz replied:

“King of Kings.”

Source: Briefly News