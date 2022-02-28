Nandi Madida has again put the admiration she has for her husband, Zakes Bantwini, on full display

The singer and actress took to her social media to post a moving message about the role he plays in shaping her

Fans of the two entertainers were an excited bunch, greeting the post with glee and airing their love for the pair's union

One of Mzansi's most celebrated "it couples" again have the country in awe as one half of the power pairing opens up about their significant other.

Singer Nandi Madida has for a long time treated her fans to the intimate details of the bond she shares with her partner and fellow musician, Zakes Bantwini, with whom she has two children.

Nandi Madida has again spoken excitedly about her husband Zakes Bantwini. Image: @Nandi_Madida

The female half of the lovely pairing can often be found posting profound messages or screenshots praising or crediting Zakes for doing something positive. It was no different on Monday, and although it marked a fortnight since the curtain drew closed on Valentine's Day, their love was put on premium display.

Taking to her Twitter handle, the Say U Will hitmaker detailed the tour de force that is her husband. She wrote:

"My husband has taught me to have so much peace in my heart that nothing moves me unless I want it to. There’s so much power in that. Like the man is living his best life on his own terms. He has such a calm temperament & allows what he wants to move him. Now that's powerful."

Nandi's post resonated with many of her fans as they gushed over the admiration she has for Zakes and the strength of the couple's marriage. The tweet attracted well over 13 000 likes and 1 600 retweets at the time of publication.

Fans gush over the pair

Briefly News tasks a look at some of the most colourful responses from netizens.

@aubrey_sizwe wrote:

"You are truly being honoured in many ways your marriage still stood its ground, unlike other celebs. I wonder wenza ngani sisi."

@Beautifulkid33 said:

"Because ubhuti Zakes remained humble from the days of Shana, a true Zulu man who was never changed by fame, he remained humble and kept our values, I'm happy for him he met you Nandi, you are far different from the rest of them."

@FukisiMofokeng added:

"That's beautiful of you acknowledging him like that. Not these contests we see every day, the bringing down, knockouts in relationships. I respect you both for embracing each other!"

