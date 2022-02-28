A devastated social media user has headed online to express their dismay on the heels of losing a close relative

In a heartwrenching post, the Twitter user @Matlala_TsMy shared that his brother was battling mental health issues

Locals banded together to lament the crisis facing the nation, with many opening up about their own experiences

Mzansi is a nation bleeding on the timeline as more and more stories emerge of peeps losing their fight against depression.

Just last week, social media was awash with the news that popular rapper Riky Rick had committed suicide as a tragic consequence of cyberbullying.

A local man is lamenting the effects of anxiety and depression. Image: @Matlala_Ts, @twenty7d, @ntwana_sash

But recent widespread reporting has suggested the entertainer had been battling depression and anxiety for some time. In the wake of his death, various personalities are speaking up about the scourge of mental health issues facing people in the entertainment industry.

Actress Pearl Thusi, who expressed that she was devasted by Riky's death, reached out to her followers in a concise tweet that spurred a wave of responses from individuals opening up about their struggles.

Since then, revelations of people ending their own lives are dominating circles on the social networking platform. A tweep, , shared a touching post mentioning that his sibling had recently decided to end it all.

"Brother took his life last night. Goodnight, mfanaka," the gutwrenching tweet read.

There was an overwhelming reception to the tweet as locals from all walks shared that they, too, had attempted to walk down the same road or knew people that had. An air of sadness filled the mentions as the tweet gathered more than 23 000 likes at the time of publication.

Saffas have their say

Briefly News takes a look at some of the reactions below.

@_Jay_XI wrote:

"I don't blame him bruh this life thing is something else. You know the courage and strength it takes for one to take his life. I envy him as I'm still just too afraid to kill myself and busy holding on to hope that things will get better while they ain't. May he rest peacefully."

@Diski_Sauron said:

"The other day, Friday actually, I told my sis if it wasn't for my daughter I'd be long gone, she asked why am stressing. I didn't know how to explain it because what I was saying wasn't making sense to her."

@twenty7d added:

"I hear what you're saying, people who were already depressed or thinking of suicide kind of sank back to that after Riky's suicide. I don't know how to explain it."

Pearl Thusi sparks frank mental health discussions

Elsewhere, Briefly News recently reported that Pearl is among the many Mzansi celebs expressing their heartache and shock over Riky Rick's passing.

This has reignited discussions around mental health and the role social media plays in exacerbating the psycho-social ill. Taking to Twitter in the wake of his death, Pearl, like many others in the entertainment space, cut an inconsolable figure.

The personality has, seemingly, now taken the onus to inspire frank conversations among her fans and followers, and her latest post ensures that there is no ambiguity in what is being asked of them.

"Are you OK? Be honest," she tweeted.

