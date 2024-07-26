A dialogue held to investigate the July 2021 unrest discovered that social unrest has not simmered and could signal trouble in the future

This was after the July Unrest Report was relaunched in Gauteng during the dialogue, and the SAHRC believes the unrest could be repeated

The commission believes that the socioeconomic conditions of the country are grounds for citizens to revolt

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Tebogo Mokwena, a dedicated Briefly News current affairs journalist, contributed coverage of international and local social issues like health, corruption, education, unemployment, service delivery protests and heritage in South Africa during his seven years at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News.

There is a high possibility that the 2021 July unrest could come back. Image: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The socioeconomic conditions in the country, which resulted in the July 2021 unrest, may lead to another unrest if unattended to. This is according to the South African Human Rights Commission.

July unrest could repeat itself: SAHRC

SABC News reported that the SAHRC relaunched the National Investigative Hearing Report into the July 2021 unrest in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal on 26 July in Gauteng. A dialogue was held to discuss its findings, and the focus was on Gauteng, as the province was the worst affected by the unrest.

The SAHRC's commissioner, Tshepo Madlingozi, said there is a risk it could recur because the causes of the unrest have not been addressed.

"There is a risk of recurrence of what happened," he said.

He said many people in different sectors of SA society, where impoverishment grows, do not feel they belong in the country. The commission also found that the South African Police Service did not succeed in detecting the unrest's planning and execution.

South Africans agree with the SAHRC

Netizens on Facebook supported the commission's findings on the unrest and believed the threat persisted.

Nare Ya Bashitwa said:

"for as long as unemployment is still high, food is unaffordable, and the majority of South Africans don't have hope, the threat will always be there."

Yanda Mnguni said:

"Hunger and mass suffering are ticking time bombs."

Janus van der Westhuizen said:

"I don't think the residents of the areas affected will wait that long again to take action and protect themselves."

Lungisani Carburator Ngubane said:

"We can't afford to go through that again. The government needs to take concrete steps to prevent another outbreak of violence."

July 2021 unrest instigator sentenced to 12 years imprisonment

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a person guilty of instigating the unrest was sentenced to 12 years.

Mdumiseni Zuma allegedly encouraged people in Pietermaritzburg to loot the Brookside Mall, and the country welcomed his sentence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News