Fifteen members of the South African Police Serrvice's Public Order Policing Unit have been deployed to the Olympics in France

The members have been deployed to Paris to assist in patrolling the roads and providing information to the visitors

South Africans congratulated the police officers and expressed how proud they were of the men and women in blue

15 Public Order Police members will be helping Parisian police during the Olympics. Image: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

JOHANNESBURG—Members of the South African Police Service will raise the country's flag high in France during the Olympics.

SAPS members deployed to France

According to the South African Police Service, 15 members have been deployed to assist with policing at the Olympics in France. Seven are women, and eight are males, each with over a decade of experience in the Public Order Police unit.

The men and women in blue will assist in providing information to visitors, patrolling the public roads, train stations, bus stations and metro stations around the venues. They will also support mobile police stations, facilitate procedures in victim statements, and provide translation assistance to the police.

Netizens applaud deployment

South Africans on Facebook were beaming with pride.

Lwaephe Shadrack Bobi said:

"This kind of deployment needs to be advertised so that everyone gets a chance to apply. Congratulations and all the best."

Ikgewtheleng Kambule said:

"Go well, our warriors. We trust you for good work always."

Pndu Hlamu Shulas said:

"Good news. Let's hope they won't embatrass SA by asking for bribes."

Thabo Tlhabane said:

"Go well, operators, and fly the flag of SAPS and POP very high."

Tumelo Moloto said:

"Raise our SAPS flag high and make us proud members."

SAPS to recruit 10,000 members

In a related article, Briefly News reported that the police minister Senzo Mchunu announced that 10,000 more members would be recruited over the medium term.

He said they will be recruited to improve responsiveness, public trust and police visibility.

